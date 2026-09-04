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Home > BL News > Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life

Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life

Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-09-04 11:20 IST

New Delhi [India], September 3: Celebrating the divine spirit of Lord Krishna and the timeless emotion of devotion, singer Rashmi Aarya has released her new song ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’, presented by Desi Boys Entertainment. Released around the auspicious occasion of Janmashtami, the song is a heartfelt musical offering dedicated to Lord Krishna. The musical evening saw the presence of Manjot Singh, Shalin Bhanot, Gurucharan Singh, Lakhminder khurrana, Gurpreet Kaur Chadha, Sangeeta Kapure, Gaurav Sharma, Neha Adhvik Mahajan, Deepti Bhatnagar, Vishal Srivastav, Siddharth Sibal, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Munisha Khatwani, Guru M Sharrma & Many More.

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Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life

‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ beautifully blends soulful vocals with devotional melodies, creating an atmosphere of peace, faith and spiritual connection.

Written by ace lyricist Kumaar and composed by Buddhaa M, the song captures the timeless bond between a devotee and Kanha, with lyrics and music that aim to resonate with listeners across generations.

Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life

Rashmi Aarya brings warmth, coupled with Kumaar’s lyrics, and Buddhaa M brings sincerity to the track, allowing the emotion of devotion to remain at the heart of the song. Rather than being just a festive release, ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ seeks to create a deeply personal listening experience for anyone who finds comfort and strength in Krishna’s presence.

Speaking about the release, Rashmi Aarya said, “‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ is very close to my heart because it is not just a song for me, but a small offering of love and devotion to Lord Krishna. I hope everyone who listens to it feels the same peace, positivity and divine connection that I felt while creating it. Janmashtami is a beautiful reminder to have faith, and I hope this song becomes a part of that celebration for many people

Lyricist Kumaar says, “Writing ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ was a beautiful and deeply soulful experience. Devotional music has a way of connecting directly with the heart, and with this song, I wanted the words to carry the purity of a devotee’s love for Krishna. I hope the lyrics touch listeners and bring them a sense of peace and faith

Composer Buddhaa M says, “O Kanhaiya Mere’ is a song born out of devotion, emotion and melody. While composing it, my aim was to create a soundscape that feels spiritual yet contemporary, allowing the essence of Krishna bhakti to shine through. I’m happy to have collaborated with Kumaar and Rashmi Aarya on this special musical offering, and I hope listeners connect with it as much as we did while creating it

Presented by Desi Boys Entertainment, ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ is now available for listeners, inviting audiences to celebrate Krishna bhakti through music, melody and devotion.

Watch the song here: https://youtu.be/Ba7hr9FrHuk?si=nmuOL2jru9o8z9Pj

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life
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Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life

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Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life

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Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life
Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life
Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life
Rashmi Aarya’s Devotional Track ‘O Kanhaiya Mere’ Brings the Soulful Spirit of Krishna Bhakti to Life

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