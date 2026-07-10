LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Rayzon Solar Earns NABL Accreditation for Its R&D Laboratory, Strengthening Confidence in India’s Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem

Rayzon Solar Earns NABL Accreditation for Its R&D Laboratory, Strengthening Confidence in India’s Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem

Rayzon Solar Earns NABL Accreditation for Its R&D Laboratory, Strengthening Confidence in India’s Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Fri 2026-07-10 19:37 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], July 10: As global demand for renewable energy continues to rise, expectations around the quality and reliability of solar photovoltaic (PV) modules are becoming increasingly stringent. Governments, project developers, financial institutions, and customers are no longer evaluating manufacturers solely on production capacity or module efficiency. Instead, equal importance is being placed on technical validation, internationally recognized testing practices, and the ability to demonstrate product reliability consistently.

You Might Be Interested In

Against this backdrop, Rayzon Solar Limited has achieved a significant milestone by securing accreditation for its Research and Development (R&D) Laboratory from the National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) under the globally recognised ISO/IEC 17025:2017 standard.

The accreditation, valid from 12 June 2026 to 11 June 2030, recognizes the technical competence of the company’s laboratory in Karanj, Surat, Gujarat, to perform a comprehensive range of photovoltaic module testing according to internationally accepted standards. The achievement not only strengthens Rayzon Solar’s quality assurance capabilities but also reflects the increasing maturity of India’s solar manufacturing ecosystem.

Why Accredited Testing Matters More Than Ever

The solar industry has undergone a remarkable transformation over the last decade. Advances in photovoltaic technology have resulted in higher-efficiency cells, improved module designs, and longer product lifecycles. At the same time, solar installations are being deployed across diverse climates—from scorching deserts and humid coastal regions to snow-covered mountains and industrial environments.

For manufacturers, this means every module must be capable of maintaining performance despite years of exposure to fluctuating temperatures, ultraviolet radiation, moisture, mechanical loads, and severe weather conditions.

Laboratory testing has therefore become one of the most critical stages in product development and quality assurance.

Accreditation under ISO/IEC 17025:2017 confirms that a laboratory follows internationally accepted technical procedures, maintains calibrated equipment, employs qualified personnel, and operates a robust quality management system. It ensures that testing results are accurate, repeatable, and globally credible.

For customers and industry stakeholders, such accreditation provides greater confidence that product claims are supported by scientifically validated evidence rather than internal quality checks alone.

A Broad Scope of Photovoltaic Module Testing

Rayzon Solar‘s NABL-accredited laboratory covers 35 testing methods for photovoltaic modules, enabling comprehensive evaluation of product performance, durability, and safety.

The laboratory performs testing in accordance with internationally recognised standards, including:

  • IEC 61215 for photovoltaic module design qualification and type approval
  • IEC 61730 for module safety qualification
  • IEC TS 62804-1 for Potential Induced Degradation (PID)
  • IEC TS 63342 for Light and Elevated Temperature Induced Degradation (LETID)
  • IEC TS 63126 for module qualification under high-temperature operating conditions

Together, these standards provide a comprehensive framework for assessing the long-term performance and operational safety of photovoltaic modules before they are deployed in real-world applications.

Simulating Decades of Field Performance

One of the most valuable functions of a modern solar testing laboratory is its ability to replicate years of environmental exposure within controlled testing environments.

Rayzon Solar’s accredited facility performs an extensive range of environmental, electrical, and mechanical tests that help predict long-term module performance.

These include:

  • Thermal cycling tests
  • Damp heat exposure
  • Humidity freeze testing
  • UV preconditioning
  • Mechanical load assessments
  • Hail resistance testing
  • Wet leakage current evaluation
  • Insulation performance testing
  • Maximum power determination
  • Outdoor exposure studies
  • Additional reliability assessments covering critical operational parameters

The insights generated from these evaluations help engineers optimise module design, validate manufacturing consistency, and identify opportunities for continuous product improvement before products enter commercial production.

Faster Innovation Through Integrated Research

Research and development are central to progress in photovoltaic manufacturing.

Whether introducing advanced cell technologies, optimising module architecture, or evaluating new materials, every innovation must undergo extensive validation before reaching customers.

By establishing comprehensive NABL-accredited testing capabilities in-house, Rayzon Solar significantly enhances its ability to accelerate product development.

Instead of depending exclusively on external testing facilities, engineering teams can perform design verification, material evaluation, reliability analysis, and comparative studies within the company’s own research infrastructure.

This integrated approach enables faster decision-making, shorter development timelines, and more efficient commercialisation of new products while maintaining internationally recognised quality standards.

By investing in world-class testing capabilities today, Rayzon Solar is helping build a stronger foundation for the future of renewable energy, delivering greater confidence to customers, supporting industry-wide quality standards, and contributing to India’s emergence as a trusted global hub for solar manufacturing.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Rayzon Solar Earns NABL Accreditation for Its R&D Laboratory, Strengthening Confidence in India’s Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

TaskUs India Reinforces Its Commitment to Inclusion Through Pride Month Celebrations and Diversity Hiring Initiatives

Why Does US Want Lawrence Bishnoi, Can India Refuse To Send Him?

Bengaluru-Based Aprecomm to be Acquired by Airties

Who Is Delhi-Based Businessman Vikas Garg? ED Attaches Rs 940.77 Crore of His Assets

Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy

LATEST NEWS

Palak Purswani Becomes The First Actress To Get Married At Adiyogi, Weds Rohan Khanna

ECB Issues New Behaviour Guidelines For Players After Ben Stokes, Gus Atkinson nightclub controversy; Bans Alcohol, Imposes Player Curfew

Raja Rani Launches India’s First-Ever National Blouse Designing Competition to Spotlight India’s Fashion Skill Economy

India Test Captain Shubman Gill Invited To Wimbledon 2026, Joins Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma In Elite League

After Eknath Shinde Meets Sharad Pawar, Triggering Merger Buzz; Maharashtra Deputy CM Responds

MK Talks: The Podcast Becoming the First Choice of India’s Power Circles

Relaxo Footwears Transforms Its Retail Experience for the New-Age Consumer

Waterways Leisure Tourism Plans 1:10 Stock Split: What It Means for Shareholders

Ram Mandir Tightens Donation Security: What Are Trust’s New Rules For Counting Staff?

Can You Travel With WhatsApp, Screenshot or PDF Copy of Your Train Ticket? Here’s What New Rules Say

Rayzon Solar Earns NABL Accreditation for Its R&D Laboratory, Strengthening Confidence in India’s Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Rayzon Solar Earns NABL Accreditation for Its R&D Laboratory, Strengthening Confidence in India’s Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Rayzon Solar Earns NABL Accreditation for Its R&D Laboratory, Strengthening Confidence in India’s Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem
Rayzon Solar Earns NABL Accreditation for Its R&D Laboratory, Strengthening Confidence in India’s Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem
Rayzon Solar Earns NABL Accreditation for Its R&D Laboratory, Strengthening Confidence in India’s Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem
Rayzon Solar Earns NABL Accreditation for Its R&D Laboratory, Strengthening Confidence in India’s Solar Manufacturing Ecosystem

QUICK LINKS