Renvion Begins Integrated Waste Collection Operations Across South Delhi, Deploying Large-Scale Electric Primary and Secondary Collection Fleet

From L to R: Shri Sandeep Kapoor, Chairman, DEMS Committee, Monika Pant, Deputy Mayor, Pravesh Wahi, Mayor Shri Jai Bhagwan Yadav, Leader of the House, Smt. Satya Sharma, Chairman, STDG Committee, Shri Samjeev Khirwar, IAS Commissioner, MCD

New Delhi [India], September 15: Renvion Solutions Private Limited, through its special-purpose vehicle South Delhi MSW Solutions Private Limited, today announced the operational commencement of the integrated Municipal Solid Waste Collection & Transportation project for the South Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). The DBFOT concession was awarded through a competitive three-stage Request for Proposal process.

Renvion Solutions Private Limited, through its special-purpose vehicle South Delhi MSW Solutions Private Limited, has commenced integrated Municipal Solid Waste (MSW) Collection & Transportation operations across the South Zone of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The project covers all 23 wards spanning approximately 190 sq. km and is designed to manage over 1,400 tonnes of waste per day under a Design-Build-Finance-Operate-Transfer (DBFOT) concession.

The project includes a large-scale electric primary and secondary collection fleet, comprising 550 electric four-wheelers and 226 electric three-wheelers, supporting door-to-door waste collection across the South Zone.

The integrated scope includes MSW, street sweeping waste, drain silt, horticulture waste and domestic hazardous waste, including sanitary waste, supported by GPS, RFID and real-time digital monitoring.

The project covers the entire South Zone, comprising 23 administrative wards spanning nearly 190 square kilometres, and is designed to handle approximately 1,400 tonnes of waste per day. It brings together multiple waste streams under an integrated collection and transportation system, including door-to-door collection from residential, commercial, institutional and bulk waste generators, along with street sweeping waste, desilted drain waste, horticulture waste and domestic hazardous waste, including sanitary waste. Aligned with the broader objectives of the Government of India’s Swachh Bharat Mission, the project is designed to strengthen the city’s waste collection and transportation infrastructure while supporting cleaner, more sustainable urban environments.

A defining feature of the project is the deployment of Delhi’s first large-scale zero-emission primary and secondary collection fleet. The door-to-door collection fleet is mandated to operate on electric power and comply with BS-VI emission standards, supporting cleaner and quieter waste lower-emission operations across densely populated neighbourhoods.

The initiative is also expected to create more than 2,000 dedicated and professionally trained jobs in the Zone, adding an employment and skills development dimension to the project.

The project is supported by a digital monitoring infrastructure that enables real-time tracking and operational oversight through a state Command & Control Centre (CCC), with GPS tracking across primary and secondary collection vehicles, RFID tagging of vehicles and containers, and weighbridge-based weighment with geofencing and infrared monitoring. Sixty Fixed Compactor Transfer Stations (FCTS) form the backbone of the secondary collection network.

Shri. Pravesh Wahi, Mayor of Delhi, flagging off the event, said, “We are inducting 176 new vehicles, including tippers, loaders and other equipped vehicles. Five wards- Green Park, Greater Kailash, Vasant Vihar, Vasant Kunj, and Chittaranjan Park- have been selected on priority so that sanitation services can be improved in a focused manner. Segregation at source remains essential for the success of this effort. Beyond structural changes, what will truly make a difference is improving the way we work on the ground. With coordinated efforts of elected representatives, officials and citizens, we are committed to delivering cleaner wards and a better civic experience.”

Mr. Ishaan Alla, Chief Executive Officer, Renvion Solutions Private Limited, said, “This project reflects what we believe the next generation of urban environmental infrastructure needs to deliver. By bringing multiple waste streams together within one integrated, technology-enabled operation and deploying Delhi’s first large-scale zero-emission fleet, we are taking a practical step towards building cleaner and more efficient systems for a growing city

For us, environmental infrastructure is not only about managing what cities discard, it is about building systems that can recover value, improve the way cities function and evolve with their needs. We are proud to bring this approach to South Delhi and look forward to creating measurable value for the city and its residents.”