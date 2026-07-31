RoboGenius Introduces ‘Built To Build AI’ Initiative For Schools

NEW: LEGO® Education Computer Science & AI And Science Kits arrive In India

[L-R] Dr. Shabnam Sharma, Founder & CEO, RoboGenius; Mr. Villy Outzen, Head of AAM Markets, LEGO® Education Intl; Mr. Joshua Graham, Regional Manager, LEGO® Education Intl; Mr. Shubham Raghuvanshi, Head – Sales & Marketing, RoboGenius; Mr. Sudhanshu Sharma, Founder, India STEM Foundation

New Delhi [India], July 30: Empowering children to build AI and not just use it, RoboGenius, one of India’s pioneers in STEM education, brings LEGO® Education Computer Science & AI and LEGO® Education Science learning kits to schools across India. As a LEGO® Education reseller, RoboGenius is among the first to bring next-generation classroom experiences to Indian schools.

As artificial intelligence (AI) rapidly reshapes the future of work and learning, Indian classrooms face a fundamental question: Will children simply consume AI, or will they learn to create it? Launching under the idea of “Built to Build AI”, the initiative aims to help children move beyond using AI applications to understand, question and build AI through collaborative, hands-on learning.

“Artificial Intelligence is becoming a foundational literacy for the next generation. At RoboGenius, our vision is very clear – to transform education from passive learning to active innovation, because we believe students should not just learn about the world, they should be prepared to shape it. The real opportunity is not teaching children how to use AI tools, but helping them understand how AI works, how to think critically about it, and how to build responsibly with it,” said Dr. Shabnam Sharma, Founder & CEO, RoboGenius.

To support this vision, RoboGenius will also conduct AI workshops, classroom demonstrations, teacher engagement programmes and collaborative learning events with partner schools, giving educators, parents and students first-hand experience of how AI can be taught through creative, hands-on learning.

The initiative will focus on IB schools and A and A+ CBSE schools across India, with an initial emphasis on key metropolitan regions including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Vadodara, while expanding its reach nationwide. RoboGenius aims to partner with over 100 schools by March 2027.

The newly launched LEGO® Education Computer Science & AI solution introduces students from primary grades onwards to core computational thinking and AI concepts using familiar LEGO® building experiences. Working collaboratively in small groups, students learn how intelligent systems are designed, tested and improved, while exploring responsible AI practices in a safe, age-appropriate environment that prioritises student privacy.

Complementing this offering, the LEGO® Education Science solution provides curriculum-aligned, hands-on science learning experiences that encourage inquiry, experimentation and real-world problem solving. Together, the two platforms create an engaging pathway for schools seeking to strengthen both STEM and AI education.

“Our mission has always been larger than introducing new technology into schools. We want to enable every student to succeed across the world. Our solutions are designed to engage students and empower teachers whilst being standards & curriculum aligned for the classroom and enrichment learning. Through our local resellers, we can effectively deliver teaching capability, curriculum, pedagogy, and sustained support. Technology is only effective when it is embedded within a strong educational ecosystem,” said Mr. Tom Hall, Head of LEGO® Education International.

As discussions around artificial intelligence continue to grow, parents and educators increasingly seek learning environments that balance innovation with safety and ethics. RoboGenius believes that responsible AI education must begin early, enabling students to become thoughtful creators rather than passive users of emerging technologies.

The company expects the new learning solutions to help schools prepare students with critical future skills including computational thinking, creativity, collaboration, ethical reasoning and problem solving — capabilities increasingly recognised as essential for tomorrow’s workforce.

With India accelerating its national focus on digital transformation and AI readiness, the “Built to Build AI” initiative looks to inspire a new league of learners equipped not merely to navigate an AI-powered world, but to shape it.

About RoboGenius

Founded in 2006, RoboGenius (formerly known as, Techtronics Education) is one of India’s leading STEM education organisations, delivering comprehensive learning ecosystems for schools through curriculum, teacher professional development, technology laboratories, competitions and long-term implementation support.

Unlike traditional technology products that focus primarily on hardware or software, RoboGenius delivers a complete STEM education ecosystem. This integrated approach enables schools to successfully embed future-ready learning into everyday teaching rather than treating technology as an isolated activity.

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