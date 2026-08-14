Roongta Cinemas Celebrates Independence Day With ‘Befikri Ki Azaadi’, Launches Senior Care Experience for Safer & Inclusive Cinema

Roongta Senior Care Experience aims to make cinema more comfortable, caring and accessible for senior citizens

Surat (Gujarat) [India], August 14: This Independence Day, Roongta Cinemas celebrates a different kind of freedom—the freedom to step out, enjoy life, and experience the magic of cinema with confidence, comfort, and dignity.

Under the spirit of “Befikri Ki Azaadi”, Roongta Cinemas proudly announces the launch of the “Roongta Senior Care Experience”, a thoughtfully designed initiative created to make movie-going safer, warmer, more comfortable, and more inclusive for senior citizens.

A Cinema Experience Designed with Care

The Roongta Senior Care Experience introduces a comprehensive range of services and infrastructure enhancements designed around the needs of senior guests, including:

Dedicated Senior Assistance Desk for priority support, guidance, and emergency coordination

for priority support, guidance, and emergency coordination “Senior Care Buddy” Escort Service to assist senior guests from entry to exit

to assist senior guests from entry to exit Priority Entry & Early Access to help guests avoid crowds and unnecessary waiting

to help guests avoid crowds and unnecessary waiting Reserved Easy-Access Seating Zones with minimal stairs and convenient viewing positions

with minimal stairs and convenient viewing positions Enhanced Lighting Support to enable safer navigation inside auditoriums and common areas

to enable safer navigation inside auditoriums and common areas Wheelchair & Walking Assistance through trained staff support

through trained staff support Senior-Friendly Food & Beverage Options , including spill-safe packaging and lighter serving options

, including spill-safe packaging and lighter serving options Massage Chair Facility at Select Locations , offering senior guests a relaxing moment before or after the movie while reinforcing a sense of care, comfort, value, and belonging

, offering senior guests a relaxing moment before or after the movie while reinforcing a sense of care, comfort, value, and belonging Improved Washroom Accessibility , supported by safety features and clear signage

, supported by safety features and clear signage Simple Booking Support through phone, WhatsApp, and assisted booking counters

Extending Care Beyond Convenience

Roongta Cinemas recognises that for many senior citizens, stepping out for a movie is not simply about watching a film—it is about maintaining independence, staying socially connected, spending quality time with family, and continuing to enjoy everyday experiences without unnecessary worry.

Keeping this emotional dimension at the heart of the initiative, Roongta Cinemas will also provide:

Family Reassurance Support , including optional updates for family members where appropriate

, including optional updates for family members where appropriate Special Assistance for Solo Senior Visitors , enabling them to enjoy a safe and independent outing

, enabling them to enjoy a safe and independent outing Post-Show Exit Assistance to help seniors avoid rush and ensure a smooth departure

to help seniors avoid rush and ensure a smooth departure Arrival & Drop-Off Support, with easier access to cinema entry points

“Befikri Ki Azaadi” – Freedom to Enjoy Without Worry

The launch of the Roongta Senior Care Experience on Independence Day is a reflection of Roongta Cinemas’ belief that true freedom includes the freedom to participate, explore, socialise, and enjoy life without unnecessary barriers.

With “Befikri Ki Azaadi”, Roongta Cinemas seeks to give senior citizens and their families greater confidence to make cinema outings a regular part of their lives—whether it is a family movie, an outing with friends, or simply a solo visit to enjoy a favourite film.

Building a Community, Not Just an Audience

The initiative is not only about physical infrastructure; it is about creating a culture of care, respect, and belonging.

“We are not just making cinema accessible; we are making it more human. Every generation deserves to enjoy the magic of the big screen with comfort, confidence, and care. Through ‘Befikri Ki Azaadi’, we want senior citizens to feel that they can step out, enjoy themselves and experience cinema without worry. The Roongta Senior Care Experience is our small but meaningful step towards creating a warmer and more inclusive cinema culture.”

— Mr. Sanjay Barjatya, CEO, Roongta Cinemas

About Roongta Cinemas

Roongta Cinemas is committed to enhancing the entertainment experience through innovation, customer-centric initiatives, and community-focused engagement. With the launch of the Roongta Senior Care Experience, the brand takes a significant step towards making cinema more inclusive and ensuring that senior citizens feel welcomed, respected, and cared for at every stage of their cinema journey.

Through “Befikri Ki Azaadi”, Roongta Cinemas invites senior citizens and their families to rediscover the joy of going to the movies—with less worry, more confidence, and the warmth of knowing that they are cared for.

Befikri Ki Azaadi – Because Every Generation Deserves the Magic of Cinema.

Media Contact:

Ishita Bhatnagar Shetty

VP Sales & Marketing

Roongta Cinemas

9930185322

Ishita.bhatnagar@rcinemas.in

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