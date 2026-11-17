Chandak Vansham

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: A luxury residence at Chandak Vansham, Vile Parle West, has been transacted at ₹15.53 crore, marking the highest-value residential deal in the micro-market and setting a new benchmark for luxury real estate in the neighbourhood, particularly for luxury flats in Vile Parle West.

Developed by Chandak Group, Chandak Vansham is spread across ~3.4 acres on S.V. Road and offers spacious 3 and 4 BHK residences with lavish balconies and flexible jodi options, thoughtfully designed for multi-generational luxury living. The development features 1.5 acres of dedicated open and amenity spaces, including landscaped greens and curated lifestyle amenities for all age groups, making Chandak Vansham a gated community of luxury apartments in Vile Parle West. Strategically located, it enjoys seamless connectivity to S.V. Road, the Western Express Highway, upcoming Metro corridors, Vile Parle and Andheri railway stations, and Mumbai International Airport.

Chandak Vansham – A Worms Eye View

Speaking on the milestone, a Chandak Group spokesperson said, “Vile Parle West has always been one of Mumbai’s most sought-after residential neighbourhoods, known for its strong cultural roots, educational institutions, and connectivity. However, homebuyers here have rarely had access to large-scale, gated developments with expansive open spaces. This landmark ₹15.53 crore transaction at Chandak Vansham reflects the growing demand among discerning families to upgrade within their preferred neighbourhood without compromising on modern lifestyle amenities and scale.”

The deal underscores growing buyer appetite in Mumbai’s western suburbs for large-format homes within gated, amenity-rich developments in established neighbourhoods. Long regarded as a culturally rich and well-connected residential pocket; home to premier educational institutions, reputed hospitals, social infrastructure and proximity to Juhu, Vile Parle West has historically seen limited supply of expansive, large-scale luxury projects, making such residential projects in Vile Parle a rarity.

The record-setting transaction at Chandak Vansham reflects strong end-user confidence and highlights how discerning homebuyers are willing to pay a premium for modern infrastructure, scale, and legacy addresses in the heart of Vile Parle West.

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