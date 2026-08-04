Rubaru Mr. India 2026 Crowns a New Generation of Global Titleholders at the Spectacular Grand Finale of Its 22nd Edition in Mumbai with Aryan Chawla as the winner

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4: The 22nd edition of Rubaru Mr. India 2026, the world’s biggest national male pageant and India’s most prestigious and longest-running national pageant for men, concluded on a spectacular note at Butterfly High, Andheri West, Mumbai, celebrating confidence, leadership, style, and excellence as the nation’s finest contestants competed for the country’s most coveted male pageant titles.

The star-studded evening brought together distinguished personalities from the fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle industries as the Top 12 finalists from across India battled it out after successfully making their way through nationwide auditions and an intensive residential grooming programme held earlier this year in Goa.

The winners were Aaryan Chawla, Harshit Solanki, Pradhaan, Hasit Parikh, Harsh Jain, Piyush Lalwani, Pradhaan, Shubhankar Deb, Aryan, Sarang Nagpure.

The evening saw the presence of distinguished guests including Rakhi Sawant, Ritesh Kumar, Arshi Khan, Srikant Dwivedi, Vishal Srivastav, Amit Khanna, Ken Ferns, Rakesh Sanjay Bhosekar, Nipun Singh, Madhuram Dagaa, Vinay Meena, Shubham Kothambikar, Anantha Krishna R, Gokul Sahu, Manjoy, Shashwat Dwivedi, Ashwani Gupta, Surroy Sayan, Sadaf, Vishal Thawani, Prashant Virendra Sharma, Devanggana Chauhan, Imran Nazir Khan, Priyanka Bajaj Sibal, Siddharth Sibal, Rashmi Aarya, Dipesh Ganatra & Many More.

The finalists underwent rigorous training under the guidance of an esteemed panel of industry experts, including celebrity photographer Amit Khanna, menswear designer Vishal Thawani, image consultant and pageant coach Dr. Rita Gangwani, choreographer Karun Raman, fashion entrepreneur Parimal Mehta of the Blankanvas Group, and Jason Dylan Bretfelean, India’s historic Mister Global 2023 winner, who served as the official mentor.

The grand finale culminated with the announcement of India’s official representatives to some of the world’s most prestigious international male pageants, including Mister International, Mister Global, Manhunt International, Caballero Universal, Mister Model International, Mister Tourism World, and Mr. Glam International. The newly crowned winners will go on to represent India on global platforms, competing alongside delegates from over 50 countries in the coming year.

Since its inception in 2004, Rubaru Mr. India has remained a benchmark in the international pageant industry, earning recognition for consistently producing globally acclaimed titleholders and creating opportunities for Indian talent on the world stage. Over the years, the platform has built India’s largest portfolio of international male pageant franchises while nurturing personalities who have gone on to make their mark across fashion, entertainment, entrepreneurship, fitness, medicine, media, and beyond.

The competition was organised by the Rubaru Group under the leadership of Pankaj Kharbanda, CEO & Managing Director, and Manav Ranak, Director, who continue to strengthen the organisation’s vision of providing Indian talent with a globally recognised platform for excellence.

The evening witnessed the presence of several eminent personalities, including Rohit Verma, Divya Agarwal, and Sandip Soparrkar, among other celebrated guests from the worlds of fashion, entertainment, and lifestyle.

The finale featured high-energy introductions of the finalists, engaging question-and-answer rounds, subtitle awards, partner felicitation ceremonies, and the much-awaited crowning moments that marked the beginning of India’s next chapter on the international pageant stage.

Public relations and media outreach for the event were managed by Picture N Kraft, led by Parul Chawla, ensuring extensive national media visibility for the prestigious competition.

With another successful edition drawing to a close, Rubaru Mr. India 2026 once again reaffirmed its legacy as India’s premier platform for male pageantry, empowering a new generation of talented young men to represent the nation with confidence, purpose, and excellence on some of the world’s biggest international stages.

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