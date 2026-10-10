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Home > BL News > Rupesh Gandupalli: Building the Infrastructure for the Next Space Economy

Rupesh Gandupalli: Building the Infrastructure for the Next Space Economy

Rupesh Gandupalli: Building the Infrastructure for the Next Space Economy

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-10-10 13:29 IST

New Delhi [India], October 10: Rupesh is an entrepreneur and space technology leader driven by a vision to make access to space more capable, scalable and accessible. Through XDLINX Space Labs, founded in Hyderabad in 2022, he is helping shape India’s emerging private space ecosystem with a focus that goes beyond building satellites.

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Under his leadership, XDLINX has developed and launched multiple satellite missions, establishing capabilities across satellite platforms, payload systems and mission technologies. The company is now evolving from a satellite manufacturer into a Space Infrastructure Enterprise, bringing together modular spacecraft platforms, mission specific payloads and mission infrastructure to take ideas from concept to space.

Rupesh believes the future of the space economy will not simply be about putting more satellites into orbit, but about creating the infrastructure that enables governments, enterprises and innovators to build, deploy and scale new capabilities in space. His vision extends toward persistent orbital capability that can provide access to space based intelligence and mission capabilities without requiring every organisation to build the entire infrastructure independently.

With XDLINX, Rupesh is working to position India as a builder of globally relevant space infrastructure, combining indigenous engineering with an ambition to serve international markets.

His larger vision is clear: build from India, create for the world, and make space infrastructure an enabler of what comes next.

Built in India. Built for the world.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Rupesh Gandupalli: Building the Infrastructure for the Next Space Economy
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Rupesh Gandupalli: Building the Infrastructure for the Next Space Economy

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Rupesh Gandupalli: Building the Infrastructure for the Next Space Economy
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