Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited Filed DRHP With NSE Emerge

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 3: Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited, a Coimbatore-based integrated engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) and infra turnkey contracting company constructing buildings and infrastructure facilities for the healthcare, hospitality, residential, educational, railways, industrial and commercial sectors and for government projects, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus with the Emerge Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) in preparation for its Initial Public Offering.

The IPO will comprise a Fresh Issue of up to 63,00,000 equity shares with a face value of ₹ 10 each, with no Offer for Sale component. The equity shares are proposed to be listed on the EMERGE Platform of the National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

The company’s objective is funding its working capital requirements of up to ₹ 16,004.64 Lakhs, and for general corporate purposes.

The Book Running Lead Manager to the Issue is GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited & Purva Sharegistry (India) Private Limited is Registrar to the Issue.

About Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited

Originally established as the partnership firm M/s. Sree Sabari Constructions in 1998 and incorporated as a company in 2011, Sabari Constructions Technologies Limited is an EPC (design and build) and infra turnkey contractor headquartered in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu, with a regional office in Chennai. Over two decades, the company has executed healthcare, educational and other government and private civil construction projects, and undertakes EPC projects for government entities through the tender process. Its customers include central and state government departments, metro rail corporations, public sector undertakings and private sector organisations.

As of March 31, 2026, the company’s order book comprised 19 projects across government, private and own-developed projects, including the redevelopment of Rameswaram Railway Station through its joint venture Sabari URC JV (96.66% complete as on the date of the DRHP), the JIPMER Karaikal Hospital in Puducherry, and buildings and campus development works for the Regional Institute of Education (RIE), NCERT in Andhra Pradesh. It is also executing a construction project for a metro station, and has grown from a single state in Fiscal 2012 to a presence across states including Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Delhi.

The company also operates manufacturing units for concrete blocks and ready-mix concrete at Coimbatore and Chennai, with installed production capacities of 40,560 m³ and 47,808 m³ respectively as on March 31, 2026, supporting its own project execution as well as third-party sales

For the period ended 31st March 2026, the company reported Revenue from Operations of ₹ 47,142.25 Lakhs, EBITDA of ₹ 9,728.64 Lakhs & PAT of ₹ 5,662.67 Lakhs.