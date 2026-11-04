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Home > BL News > ‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-11-04 16:24 IST

New Delhi [India], November 4: Through evocative photography and scholarly insights, Shreekant Somany’s book captures the artistic treasures of Ladakh’s historic sites, preserving a visual record of a heritage that stands at a risk of being lost forever.

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Industrialist, explorer, photographer and author Shreekant Somany unveiled Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures to New Delhi at an event held at Bikaner House on Friday. Published by Niyogi Books, the visually evocative coffee-table book documents Ladakh’s sacred Buddhist art, architecture and spiritual traditions, drawing attention to a fragile cultural legacy that faces the threat of deterioration and irreversible loss.

The project grew out of Somany’s nine journeys to Ladakh over more than four decades, beginning with his first visit in 1981. During these travels, he witnessed fading pigments, water-damaged murals and deteriorating plaster threatening artworks created by generations of unknown artists. Photography consequently became more than a means of artistic expression; it became a way of preserving a visual memory of treasures that may otherwise be lost.

The book brings together evocative photography and scholarly insights from 16 sacred and historic sites, including Lamayuru, Mangyu, Sumda, Wanla, Thiksey, Hemis and Leh Palace. It documents the region’s ancient monasteries, rock-carved statues, murals, sculptures, palaces, caves and forts, including sites that remain little known beyond the region.

Through this publication, Somany seeks to raise awareness of Ladakh’s fading artistic and spiritual traditions and encourage their preservation for future generations. Reinforcing this commitment, he has pledged the entire royalty from the book’s sales to initiatives dedicated to safeguarding this invaluable heritage.

The book also introduces readers to the symbolism and iconography of Buddhist art, offering insights into the historical and cultural influences reflected in the artworks. At the same time, it underscores the urgency of documenting and preserving a heritage increasingly threatened by time, weather and deterioration.

‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

The New Delhi gathering brought together voices from photography, Buddhist thought and cultural preservation. Rajiv Mehrotra, writer, documentary filmmaker and Honorary Secretary and Trustee of the Foundation for Universal Responsibility of His Holiness the Dalai Lama, attended as Chief Guest and unveiled the book at the New Delhi programme. Lama Thupstan Paldan was the Guest of Honour, while veteran photographer Ashok Dilwali attended as Special Guest.

The event also marked the occasion for Whispers of the Himalayas: A Dialogue in Photography & Painting, an exhibition by Shreekant Somany and Rita Jhunjhunwala. Bringing photography and painting into dialogue, the exhibition explores the Himalayan world through its landscapes, memories and cultural expressions. The works evoke a world that is both timeless and fragile, offering visitors an opportunity to engage with the region through two complementary artistic mediums.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 31 October to 3 November 2026, between 11:00 AM and 7:00 PM, at the Art Gallery, Bikaner House, Pandara Road, New Delhi – 110003.

By documenting Ladakh’s sacred art and bringing its stories to a wider audience, Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures seeks to create greater appreciation for a cultural legacy whose preservation remains increasingly urgent.

About Shreekant Somany

Shreekant Somany is an industrialist, explorer, photographer and patron of the arts. As Chairman and Managing Director of Somany Ceramics Limited, he has spent over five decades building one of India’s leading ceramic and building-solutions companies. His photographic work, exhibited in India and abroad, reflects a deep engagement with culture, craftsmanship and the passage of time.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art
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‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

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‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art
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‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art
‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art
‘Sacred Art of Ladakh: Fading Treasures’ highlights the need to preserve endangered Buddhist art

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