Sajid Qureshi Completes a Five-Year Journey in Revolutionizing India’s Restaurant DOOH Advertising with Fodxpert

New Delhi [India], August 6: In an era where precision targeting and captive audience engagement define advertising success, Sajid Qureshi has emerged as a pioneering entrepreneur, seamlessly blending his multifaceted expertise in film production, digital media, and hospitality into transformative ventures. As Chairman and Co-Founder of Fodxpert Ally Pvt Ltd alongside Khushi Singh, Qureshi has successfully steered the brand Fodxpert through five impactful years, establishing one of India’s most innovative and high-ROI Digital Out-Of-Home (DOOH) advertising ecosystems, strategically placed inside premium restaurants where consumer attention reaches its peak.

Fodxpert is far more than a conventional advertising platform. It operates as a curated, premium DOOH network featuring AI-powered digital kiosk screens installed at eye level near dining tables in over 500 top-tier restaurants across key metro cities including Mumbai, Delhi, Gurgaon, Noida, Bangalore, and Hyderabad. This unique placement ensures uninterrupted, non-skippable visibility for brands targeting affluent, high-spending urban professionals, decision-makers, and lifestyle influencers in a relaxed, contextual dining environment,an advantage traditional outdoor or digital ads simply cannot match.

The platform’s effectiveness stems from deep consumer insights: while not every mobile scroll translates into a potential customer, every visitor to a premium restaurant represents a high-intent, receptive audience. Diners enjoy extended dwell times in a premium setting, making them more open to lifestyle, luxury, financial, and aspirational messaging. Brands benefit from contextual relevance, superior recall, measurable performance tracking, and stronger conversion potential at a fraction of the cost of mass-market impressions.

Within five years, Fodxpert has earned the trust of India’s leading corporations, executing impactful campaigns for names such as Mastercard, HDFC Bank, Adani Group, Godrej Group, Malabar Gold & Diamonds, Airtel, Croma, IDFC, Sony, Colgate, Maybelline, and many others.

Qureshi’s leadership has been instrumental in navigating early challenges. Onboarding premium restaurants required building deep trust, addressing concerns around brand identity, ambiance preservation, and customer experience. Working closely with Co-Founder Khushi Singh, the team developed a mutually beneficial revenue-sharing model that allows restaurants to monetize their space without any intrusion — installing high-quality 55-inch HD screens at no cost to partners while enabling them to showcase their own promotions alongside brand content. This win-win approach turned initial hurdles into a robust, scalable network.

Alongside the founder, the journey of Fodxpert has also been strongly driven by Co-Founder and CEO Khushi Singh, whose dedication over the last five years has played a major role in transforming the vision into reality. From onboarding leading restaurants and major brands to building strong industry relationships, she has consistently focused on expanding the network and maintaining year-on-year growth for the organization. Her leadership, operational strength, and commitment towards the brand have helped Fodxpert establish itself as one of the emerging names in the DOOH advertising space across India’s metro cities.

A defining milestone in Fodxpert’s evolution has been the successful development and deployment of its proprietary, in-house screen management software. After three years of dedicated development by an internal tech team, this platform now delivers centralized real-time control, dynamic ad scheduling, performance analytics, and seamless integration across multiple cities. This technological backbone has unlocked efficient scaling and positioned the company for its next aggressive growth phase.

With strong foundations in place, Fodxpert is now accelerating expansion. Plans include deepening presence in existing metros while targeting a nationwide network of 10,000 screens within the next three years, followed by entry into the GCC market. The self-funded model underscores Qureshi’s confidence — drawing on his personal investment and entrepreneurial vision across ventures like Inbox Pictures, Buzzzooka, T3 Streaming, and B3 Hospitality. This diversified portfolio, spanning film production, digital entertainment, and hospitality, creates powerful synergies that enhance Fodxpert’s access to premium networks and innovative storytelling.

Sajid Qureshi’s journey reflects a broader philosophy of building enduring, evergreen businesses. Restaurants will always thrive as social and experiential hubs, brands will continually seek premium visibility, and consumers will favor authentic physical moments. Fodxpert capitalizes on this reality by creating a lifetime-value advertising infrastructure where dining seamlessly meets brand storytelling.

As Qureshi looks to the future, his vision remains clear and ambitious: to establish Fodxpert as India’s dominant restaurant DOOH powerhouse and a globally respected premium audience platform. With five years of proven execution, proprietary technology, an enviable brand roster, and disciplined expansion strategy, Fodxpert is not merely participating in the evolution of out-of-home advertising, it is redefining it, one premium dining table at a time. Under Sajid Qureshi’s leadership, this innovative media venture stands poised to transform how brands connect with India’s most valuable consumers.

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