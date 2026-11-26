Confirmed Orders for FY27 Stand at ₹1,372.39 Cr (Excluding GST), with a Strong Bid Pipeline of ₹26,285 Cr

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 26: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL), one of the leading EPC players, providing end to end turnkey execution across statutory approvals, design, civil works, PEB structures, MEP systems, solar installations and interior fit outs, has announced the receipt of a new order worth ₹157.68 Cr (Including GST) from Renew Photovoltaics Private Limited, along with the acquisition of leasehold rights for 10.09 acres of land in Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu, for a period of 99 years.

These developments reflect the Company’s growing order portfolio and continued focus on strengthening its manufacturing and project execution capabilities to support future growth.

New Order from Renew Photovoltaics Private Limited

The Company has secured an order with an estimated value of ₹157.68 Cr (Including GST) from Renew Photovoltaics Private Limited (RPVPL), New Delhi, for the execution of main plant building civil works at Rambilli, Anakapalli district, near Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. The project is targeted for completion by February 2028.

Renew Photovoltaics Private Limited, a subsidiary of ReNew Private Limited, is the solar photovoltaic cell and module manufacturing arm of the ReNew Group, catering to its own renewable energy projects as well as third party commercial, industrial and government backed solar projects.

The order further strengthens the Company’s presence in the renewable energy manufacturing infrastructure segment and demonstrates its capabilities in executing large scale industrial projects for established corporate clients. The domestic contract does not constitute a related party transaction.

Strong Order Book & Business Opportunity Pipeline

As of 24th November 2026, the Company’s confirmed orders for execution during FY27 stood at ₹1,372.39 Cr (Excluding GST), of which ₹501.51 Cr has already been billed and recognised as revenue up to Q2 FY27, providing strong revenue visibility for the current financial year.

Additionally, the Company has submitted bids for projects aggregating to approximately ₹26,285 Cr. Even at a conservative conversion assumption of 10%, which is lower than the Company’s historical win rate, the pipeline represents potential additional order inflows of ₹2,628.50 Cr, subject to successful conversion of bids.

Strategic Land Acquisition on Lease & Manufacturing Capacity Expansion

The Company has acquired leasehold rights for 10.09 acres of land at Thoothukudi General Engineering Industries/Furniture Park Phase I, Tamil Nadu, from the State Industries Promotion Corporation of Tamil Nadu Limited (SIPCOT) for a period of 99 years. The Company has paid the requisite fees, including lease transfer charges, in accordance with the terms of the lease deed.

The Company has proposed a manufacturing capacity addition of 1,200 MT at the facility, targeted to be completed on or before 31st March 2028.

The strategic rationale behind the acquisition includes:

Strengthening manufacturing capabilities to support the growing scale of operations.

Enhancing project execution capabilities and catering to additional EPC turnkey project requirements.

Improving delivery timelines through enhanced manufacturing infrastructure.

Securing industrial infrastructure to support long term business expansion.

The proposed capacity addition is expected to complement the Company’s integrated EPC business model and support its expanding order portfolio.

Commenting on the Developments, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said,

“We are pleased to secure a new order worth ₹157.68 Cr (Including GST) from Renew Photovoltaics Private Limited, further strengthening our presence in the renewable energy manufacturing infrastructure segment. With confirmed orders of ₹1,372.39 Cr (Excluding GST) for execution during FY27 and a substantial bid pipeline of approximately ₹26,285 Cr, we remain confident in our business outlook and future growth opportunities. Alongside expanding our order portfolio, we are focused on strengthening our manufacturing capabilities to support the growing scale of our EPC operations. The acquisition of leasehold rights for 10.09 acres of land in Thoothukudi for 99 years, with a proposed capacity addition of 1,200 MT, is a strategic step in this direction. The additional manufacturing infrastructure is expected to enable us to cater to larger project requirements, enhance execution capabilities and improve delivery timelines. Our focus remains on converting business opportunities into confirmed orders, ensuring timely project execution and building the necessary operational capabilities to drive sustainable growth and create long term value for our stakeholders.”

About Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited is a Chennai headquartered EPC and turnkey construction company established in 2013. The Company provides integrated project execution capabilities across civil construction, pre engineered buildings (PEB), mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems, solar EPC, interiors and allied services.

The Company operates across a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food processing, commercial infrastructure and renewable energy, among several other sectors. With in house design, engineering and execution capabilities, the Company focuses on delivering integrated solutions across the project lifecycle.

Listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, Sathlokhar continues to expand its execution capabilities and manufacturing infrastructure to support its growth ambitions.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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