Sathlokhar Synergys Records Strong Earnings Momentum In Q2 & H1 FY27; Revenue Doubles & EBITDA Margins Expand

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 11: Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited (NSE: SSEGL) (“the Company”), an integrated EPC and turnkey construction company, announced its unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2026.

Consolidated Financial & Operational Highlights

Q2 FY27 Financial Performance

Revenue from Operations increased by 100% YoY to ₹297 crore, compared to ₹148 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA grew by 137% YoY to ₹44 crore, compared to ₹19 crore in Q2 FY26.

EBITDA Margin improved by 229 bps to 14.9%, compared to 12.6% in Q2 FY26.

Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 111% YoY to ₹29 crore, compared to ₹14 crore in Q2 FY26.

PAT Margin improved by 51 bps to 9.9%, compared to 9.3% in Q2 FY26.

H1 FY27 Financial Performance

Revenue from Operations increased by 85% YoY to ₹502 crore, compared to ₹271 crore in H1 FY26.

EBITDA grew by 131% YoY to ₹74 crore, compared to ₹32 crore in H1 FY26.

EBITDA Margin improved by 302 bps to 14.8%, compared to 11.8% in H1 FY26.

Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 120% YoY to ₹51 crore, compared to ₹23 crore in H1 FY26.

PAT Margin improved by 159 bps to 10.1%, compared to 8.5% in H1 FY26.

Order Book and Growth Visibility

Secured order inflows of ₹353 crore across 12 orders in Q2 FY27, reflecting sustained order momentum.

Achieved H1 FY27 order inflows of ₹625 crore across 19 orders, supporting business growth.

Maintained a healthy order book of ₹1,139 crore as of September 30, 2026, excluding GST, providing revenue visibility.

Built a strong bid pipeline of ₹23,505 crore, offering significant opportunities for future business growth.

Continued to strengthen client relationships through repeat orders from established customers, alongside the addition of new clients.

Commenting on the financial performance, Mr. G. Thiyagu, Managing Director of Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited said, “Q2 FY27 marks another important step forward in Sathlokhar’s growth journey, with strong growth in revenue and profitability. Revenue from operations nearly doubled year-on-year to ₹297 crore, while EBITDA grew 137% to ₹44 crore and profit after tax increased 111% to ₹29 crore. We also saw an improvement in our EBITDA margin to 14.86%, reflecting our ability to translate business growth into improved operating performance. For H1 FY27, revenue grew 85% to ₹502 crore, EBITDA increased 131% to ₹74 crore and PAT grew 120% to ₹51 crore. Our order inflows of ₹625 crore during H1 reflect the continued confidence of our customers, with repeat orders from established clients and new project wins contributing to our momentum. Our order book stood at ₹1,139 crore as of September 30, 2026, providing a strong base for execution, while our bid pipeline of ₹23,505 crore represents a significant pool of opportunities across industries and geographies. A key milestone during the quarter was the inauguration of our new PEB manufacturing facility at Pullivallam, Tamil Nadu. With a designed production capacity of 1,200 MT per month at optimum utilisation, the facility marks an important step towards backward integration. It will allow us to strengthen control over fabrication, quality and delivery timelines, while supporting both our internal project requirements and potential external demand. Looking ahead, we see opportunities arising from India’s expanding manufacturing base, warehousing requirements and industrial capex. Our focus is on converting these opportunities into quality orders, executing projects efficiently and progressively scaling our PEB manufacturing capabilities. As we grow, we remain committed to maintaining execution discipline, improving operational efficiency and building lasting customer relationships to support sustainable, profitable growth over the long term.”

About Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited

Sathlokhar Synergys E&C Global Limited is a Chennai-headquartered EPC and turnkey construction company established in 2013. The Company provides integrated project execution capabilities across civil construction, pre-engineered buildings (PEB), mechanical, electrical and plumbing (MEP) systems, solar EPC, interiors and allied services.

The Company operates across a diverse range of industries, including manufacturing, warehousing, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, food processing, commercial infrastructure and renewable energy, among several other sectors. With in-house design, engineering and execution capabilities, the Company focuses on delivering integrated solutions across the project lifecycle.

Listed on the National Stock Exchange of India, Sathlokhar continues to expand its execution capabilities and manufacturing infrastructure to support its growth ambitions.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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