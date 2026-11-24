Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 24: The Forum of Indian Food Importers (FIFI), in close collaboration with GEFA, Fischverband, the German Embassy in India, and MPEDA, has concluded a high-impact bilateral engagement programme aimed at strengthening India’s position in the global seafood value chain. Held across Nellore, Andhra Pradesh, and Kochi, Kerala, the programme brought together international buyers, German industry representatives, Indian exporters, processors, and sector stakeholders for more than 120 targeted business interactions, curated site visits, and commercial discussions now advancing toward contracts and partnerships.

Attributing to the facts, India is the world’s second-largest fish-producing country, accounting for nearly 8% of global fish output. Its seafood sector is also a major contributor to the country’s agri-food economy. Statistically, India exported 16,98,170 metric tonnes of seafood worth ₹62,408.45 crore (US$7.45 billion) in FY 2024–25. For India, seafood is more than a trade category. Behind every consignment are millions of livelihoods—coastal communities, fisherfolk, aquaculture farmers, processors, packers, exporters, and logistics teams—who take immense pride in delivering India’s finest to the world.

FIFI’s programme was designed to convert India’s seafood strengths into actionable trade outcomes. More than US$2 million in trade discussions were initiated, while multiple contracts and commercial partnerships are under active negotiation and moving toward signature.

Amit Lohani, Founder and Director of FIFI, was quoted as saying,“FIFI took it upon itself to change the perception of Indian shrimps amongst German buyers, who otherwise heavily rely on Ecuadorian and Thai-origin products. As India welcomes imported products, it must also work collectively to create meaningful opportunities for Indian food products, ingredients, and packaged goods in overseas markets.” He further said, “The programme was made possible through collaboration with FIFI’s associates—partners who share FIFI’s belief that global trade must create value on both sides. FIFI will continue to work with government bodies, industry associations, international delegations, and Indian exporters to promote balanced bilateral trade and position India as a trusted, competitive, and future-ready global food partner.”

A key highlight of the engagement was a bilateral industry deliberation convened at the office of Shri P. Jawahar, IAS, Chairman, MPEDA, the statutory body under India’s Ministry of Commerce and Industry that promotes and regulates seafood and marine-product exports. MPEDA welcomed Shri Amit Lohani, Founder Director, FIFI; Mr Volker Klima, Head of the Agriculture and Food Division, Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in India; Mr Fabian Schäfer, Policy and Communication Officer, Federal Association of German Fish Wholesalers (Fischverband); Mr Rakesh Banga, Founder Director, FIFI; and representatives of fisheries associations and FIFI.

The discussions focused on India’s strengths across the seafood value chain, opportunities for deeper industry collaboration, and the upcoming Seafood Expo Bharat, scheduled for 1–3 July 2027 in Chennai. The Expo is hosted by MPEDA and is designed to bring together the seafood value chain, international buyers, technology providers, and exporters.

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