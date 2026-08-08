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Home > BL News > Second edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ released in New Delhi

Second edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ released in New Delhi

Second edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ released in New Delhi

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-08 16:19 IST

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], August 8: The second edition of Homeopathy for Anemia, authored by Prof. Dr. Ashvini Kumar Dwivedi, was released in New Delhi at the official residence of the Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for AYUSH.

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The release ceremony was attended by Indore MP Shankar Lalwani, Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya Vice-Chancellor Prof. Rakesh Singhai, Prof. Dr. Sakharam Mujalda, and other dignitaries.

Dr. Dwivedi said the first edition of the book was released nearly two years ago by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav. Owing to its positive response and the complete sale of the first edition, the book has now been revised and published as a second edition with updated scientific content and additional chapters.

The book discusses various forms of anemia, including iron deficiency anemia, vitamin deficiency anemia, aplastic anemia, sickle cell disease, and thalassemia. It covers their causes, symptoms, diagnosis, prevention, nutritional management with emphasis on Indian dietary practices, and the supportive role of homoeopathy in patient care.

The revised edition also features documented clinical case studies, community-based anemia awareness initiatives, free health camps, and public health activities conducted by the author over the years. It highlights the importance of early diagnosis, nutrition education, preventive healthcare, and public participation in reducing the burden of anemia.

Second edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ released in New Delhi

About the Author

Prof. Dr. Ashvini Kumar Dwivedi is a senior homoeopathic physician, academician, researcher, and public health advocate with over 27 years of experience. He is Director & CEO of Advanced Homeo Health Centre & Homoeopathic Medical Research Pvt. Ltd., Indore, and Professor & Head, Department of Physiology & Biochemistry, S.K.R.P. Gujarati Homoeopathic Medical College & Hospital, Indore.

He serves on the Scientific Advisory Committee of the North Eastern Institute of Ayurveda & Homoeopathy (NEIAH), Ministry of AYUSH, and the Central Ethical Committee of the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy (CCRH). He is also a Governor-nominated Member of the Executive Council of Devi Ahilya Vishwavidyalaya, Indore.

Dr. Dwivedi is the founder of the Anemia Free India – Mission 2047 campaign and has led extensive public health initiatives on anemia, sickle cell disease, thalassemia, nutrition, and preventive healthcare. He has authored several medical books, published more than 100 research papers in national and international journals, and has organized over 500 free medical camps across India.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Second edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ released in New Delhi
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Second edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ released in New Delhi

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Second edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ released in New Delhi
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Second edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ released in New Delhi
Second edition of ‘Homeopathy for Anemia’ released in New Delhi

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