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Home > BL News > Sekhmet Pharmaventures Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

Sekhmet Pharmaventures Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

Sekhmet Pharmaventures Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-01 17:49 IST

Employee voice validates Sekhmet’s culture built on purpose, capability, trust, and disciplined execution

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Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 1: Sekhmet Pharmaventures has been certified as a Great Place to Work®, marking a significant milestone in its journey to build a high-performance workplace where people feel valued, heard, developed, and proud to contribute.

In the Sep’26 survey, an overwhelming majority of respondents affirmed that Sekhmet is a great place to work. Employees expressed strong confidence in management’s ability to run the business, while an even higher proportion said their work feels meaningful and purposeful. Purpose and pride emerged as defining strengths, with employees expressing great pride in Sekhmet’s accomplishments and its contribution to the community. Physical safety and access to the resources needed to do the job were among the highest-scoring areas.

Santosh Mahil, MD and CEO, Sekhmet Pharmaventures, said: “This recognition affirms that our people and culture are central to how Sekhmet performs and grows. We are building an organisation where talent thrives, innovation flourishes, and every employee can connect their contribution to our ambition of becoming the preferred global CDMO partner.”

Jitendra Shriram Jalan, Chief Human Resources Officer, Sekhmet Pharmaventures, said: “The strength of this certification is that it is shaped by employee voice. Our responsibility now is to keep listening, convert insight into action and build a future-ready workplace where people perform with purpose, grow with pride and share in Sekhmet’s success.”

Backed by PAG (an alternative investment firm focused on Asia-Pacific with around USD 55 billion in assets under management), Sekhmet today has revenue of nearly INR 1,500 crore. A consortium of PAG, CX Partners and Samara Capital acquired Chennai-based Anjan Drugs in October 2020 and Hyderabad-based Optimus Drugs in September 2022 under the Sekhmet banner. Sekhmet is in the middle of a strategic transition from an API and intermediates base into an integrated CDMO platform serving global innovators. The 1,000-day plan, tracked at the Board level, sets a clear path to INR 2,000 crore through organic expansion, deeper customer relationships and new high-compliance capacity currently under construction. That ambition requires a workforce that is aligned, capable and invested in the outcome. YTD FY27, year-on-year revenue & bottom-line growth is the momentum created when strategic clarity, capability and accountability move together.

A culture anchored in purpose and performance

The certification reflects sustained work across the employee lifecycle. Sekhmet’s culture is built around a clear belief: Every Person Matters—every Day Counts. At Sekhmet, culture is treated not as a standalone HR programme but as an operating system, reflected in leadership behaviour, manager practices, employee development, recognition, safety, compliance and daily decision-making.

A structured induction and assimilation experience combines practical onboarding with organisational purpose, values and leadership interaction. The Sekhmet Learning Academy offers a curated blend of self-paced, functional, and leadership development programs, designed around employee aspirations and evolving business needs. 

Town halls, CEO and CXO interactions, manager check-ins, HR Business Partner conversations, skip-level discussions and pulse surveys create multiple listening channels. Recognition programmes make ownership visible by rewarding measurable contribution, improvement, collaboration, innovation and alignment with iCORE. iCORE is the company’s values framework, translating Integrity, Compliance, Ownership, Respect and Collaboration, and Excellence into expected behaviours and business outcomes.

Culture and business performance reinforce each other.

Under Sekhmet 2.0, the organisation connects growth, customer depth, CDMO transformation, workplace culture, capability and ESG into a single operating framework. Goals cascade through scorecards, team objectives and individual KRAs, reinforced through reviews, leadership communication and manager conversations.

The road ahead

Sekhmet views certification as a milestone, not an endpoint. Employee feedback received during the exercise will continue to shape priorities and investment as the company works to make opportunity, recognition, collaboration and positive day-to-day experiences more consistent across teams, levels and locations. The goal is to scale without losing the trust, meaning and ownership employees have identified as cultural strengths.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Sekhmet Pharmaventures Earns Great Place to Work® Certification
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Sekhmet Pharmaventures Earns Great Place to Work® Certification

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Sekhmet Pharmaventures Earns Great Place to Work® Certification
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