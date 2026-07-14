LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War ITR 8th Pay Commission Iran War
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits

Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits

Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-07-14 15:39 IST

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 14: Savers seeking stronger yet stable returns have a fresh reason to consider fixed deposits. Bandhan Bank has increased its Fixed Deposit (FD) interest rates on select tenures, with senior citizens now able to earn up to 7.95% per annum on deposits of two years to less than three years. General customers earn 7.45% for the same tenure.

You Might Be Interested In

For longer tenures of less than five years, senior citizens earn 7.75% and other customers 7.25%, which is among the best FD rates in the banking industry. Bandhan Bank also offers 6.5% interest on savings account balances above Rs. 5 lakh to Rs. 10 lakh.

For retirees and conservative investors who value capital safety and predictable income, the revised rates make a compelling case for fixed deposits at a time when many savers are seeking shelter from market volatility.

Customers can check the revised FD rates and invest online, with booking available in minutes through retail internet banking or the mBandhan app and no branch visit is required.

To start earning up to 7.95%, open a Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposit today.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

The Akshansh Yadav Effect: The Youngest CEO Redefining Digital Media in India

Can India Arrest Hafiz Saeed? What NIA Court’s Non-Bailable Warrant Really Means in the Pahalgam Terror Case

Nitin Gadkari Says E20 Petrol Can Change India’s Future. Here’s Why He Thinks So

Podcast With Sudhanshu: A Journey of Learning, Purpose, and Growth

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Row: SC Refuses Friday Namaz Inside Complex, Orders Alternate Site; Seeks Centre, MP Govt and ASI Reply

LATEST NEWS

Alia Bhatt Joins Tumbbad 2, To Star Alongside Sohum Shah And Nawazuddin Siddiqui; Release Date Announced

ODI World Cup 2027: Rohit Sharma’s Future Under Scanner as BCCI to Assess Former India Captain After IND vs ENG ODI Series | Report

India Summons Iranian Diplomat, Lodges ‘Strong Protest’ After Hormuz Strike Kills Sailor

Pakistan Cricket Board Under Fire After Report Claims PCB Charges $25,000 NOC Fee For MLC Players

‘The Best Ones Were Never Loudest’: Why Bear Grylls Gave PM Modi A Special Shoutout

Who Was the Original Owner of Mannat? The Story Behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Iconic Home, Its Purchase, Heritage Status, Worth, And Supreme Court Row

Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Row: SC Refuses Friday Namaz Inside Complex, Orders Alternate Site; Seeks Centre, MP Govt and ASI Reply

MG Unveils Two Exciting Concept Cars Combining Sporting Heritage and Advanced Technology at The Goodwood Festival of Speed 2026

What Happened Inside the Moving Car in Maharashtra? Husband Allegedly Kills Wife, Drives to Police Station With Her Body

IND vs ENG 1st ODI Live Streaming: Where to Watch India vs England Match Live on TV And Online in India? Check Telecast Channel, OTT And Match Time

Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits
Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits
Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits
Senior Citizens Can Now Earn Up to 7.95 Percent on Bandhan Bank Fixed Deposits

QUICK LINKS