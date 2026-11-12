LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-11-12 20:39 IST

Cochin Shipyard CMD Jose V. J. and NeST Group CMD Dr. N. Jehangir inaugurate India’s first indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) technology and R&D Centre at NeST Hi-Tech Park, Kochi.

You Might Be Interested In

Kochi (Kerala) [India], November 12: In a significant boost to India’s advanced manufacturing capabilities, SFO Technologies Pvt. Ltd., the flagship company of NeST Group, and Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) have unveiled the country’s first indigenously designed and manufactured Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) technology.

The announcement was made at the inauguration of the Advanced Laser Engineering Centre and Hybrid Laser Arc Welding R&D Facility at NeST Hitek Park, Kalamassery. The facility was inaugurated by Shri Jose V. J., Chairman and Managing Director, CSL, and Dr. N. Jehangir, Chairman and Managing Director, SFO Technologies.

Jointly developed by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) and SFO Technologies, the Hybrid Laser Arc Welding (HLAW) system integrates laser welding, conventional arc welding, robotics and advanced automation, powered by a high-power fibre laser source indigenously developed by SFO Technologies. The technology is expected to deliver faster welding speeds, deeper penetration, lower distortion and improved weld consistency across shipbuilding, defence, heavy engineering, railways, energy and other strategic manufacturing sectors like large tanks, wagons etc. for improving productivity.

The development is seen as a step towards reducing India’s dependence on imported laser welding platforms and strengthening domestic capability in high-end industrial technologies. For shipbuilding in particular, where welding is central to vessel construction, the system could help improve productivity, structural quality and manufacturing repeatability.

“This is a proud moment not only for SFO Technologies but for Indian manufacturing. By developing the high-power fiber laser source in-house and integrating it with advanced welding, robotics and automation, we have demonstrated that high-end manufacturing technologies can be conceived, engineered and built in India,” said Dr. N. Jehangir.

Shri Jose V. J. said the partnership showed how engineering innovation could address real industrial needs.

“Cochin Shipyard’s collaboration with SFO Technologies has enabled the joint development of a technology that is relevant to shipbuilding and other manufacturing industries. The indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding has the potential to improve productivity, quality and competitiveness across Indian manufacturing,” he said.

The new centre will focus on research, testing, validation, and commercialisation of advanced laser technologies, supporting the national vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat while positioning Kochi as an emerging hub for industrial innovation.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Pagani Capital Outlines Its India–Portugal Investment Engagement Roadmap

Cupid Limited Reports Q2 FY27 Net Profit Growth of 133% YoY; H1 FY27 Net Profit Rises 156% YoY to Rs 100.37 Crore

BIOTEM AR Dental Implant: The Role of Implant Design and Surface Technology in Tooth Replacement

RGIPT Sivasagar Campus inaugurates XIWORONG’26 – Annual Technical and Cultural Fest

CA Wallah Students Secure AIR 3 and AIR 4 in CA Foundation September 2026 Results, 15 Feature Among Top 20

LATEST NEWS

India vs New Zealand 4th ODI Preview: Date, Time, Squads, Probable Playing XI, Venue And Live Streaming Details

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Meet Shazia Parveen, Moradabad’s Fearless ‘Lady Snake Catcher’ Who Risked It All To Rescue A Giant Python From A Busy Market

22 Seconds, 5 Bullets, 3 Deaths: Ex-Merchant Navy Officer’s 4,000-Sq-Ft House Demolished In Lucknow Triple Murder Case – What Happens Next?

Caught On Camera: Woman Stands In Front Of Lover’s Moving Truck After He Ignores Her Calls, Refuses Marriage; She Blocks His Vehicle For 500 Metres In UP’s Bilhaur

Watch Video: 4-Month-Old Baby Abducted Near Petrol Pump In Thane In Broad Daylight; How Police Tracked Down Infant Within 10 Hours

Caught On Camera: Wild Elephant Steps On Biker’s Chest, Stomach Twice On Uttarakhand Highway; Man Miraculously Survives As Bystanders Shout For Help

Before Arshdeep Singh, Was Samreen Kaur Dating Ashish Chanchlani? What Happened Between Them?

28-Year-Old Woman Beaten, Then Hanged From Ceiling Fan In Jharkhand; Family Alleges Husband’s Affair With Another Woman – What Happened?

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip5 Bought From Amazon Raises Counterfeit Concerns, Customer Claims Non-Genuine Parts Found Inside

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology
SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology
SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology
SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology
SFO Technologies and Cochin Shipyard jointly develops India’s First Indigenous Hybrid Laser Arc Welding Technology

QUICK LINKS