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Home > BL News > Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants

Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants

Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-09-19 12:39 IST

Surat (Gujarat) [India], September 16: Shalby Hospital has successfully completed 25 kidney transplants in the last 12 months, anchored by advanced clinical breakthroughs in swap and ABO-incompatible procedures

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Advanced Transplant Highlights & Expert Team Support

25 Successful Transplants: Completed within the past year by a highly coordinated multidisciplinary team. Pioneering Swap & ABO-Incompatible Procedures: Successfully executed South Gujarat’s first private/corporate swap kidney transplant, multiple ABO-incompatible transplants, and a complex re-transplantation. First complex transplant in SOUTH Gujarat in which patient was having second transplant with abo incompatible (different blood group)

Specialized Critical Care & Anaesthesia: Bolstered by expert collaboration with Critical care Specialty (Dr. Arool and team) and the Anaesthesia team (Dr. Kevin Desai and team), ensuring precision preoperative and critical care management.

Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants

The growing transplant programme at Shalby Hospital is contributing to the emergence of Surat as an advanced healthcare hub in Gujarat, particularly for complex kidney transplantation.

Key Leadership Insights

Dr. Mukesh Goyal, Consultant Nephrologist and Transplant Physician: “The changing perception of Surat as a transplant destination is a major milestone. At Shalby, opat comprehensive programme enables us to handle complex procedures like swap and ABO-incompatible transplants, providing high-quality care close to home.”

Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants

Dr. Bhargav Pandya, Consultant Urologist: “Kidney transplant is not just a surgery for us-it is an effort to give a patient a new life and a new hope. Our goal is not just to perform a transplant, but to move the patient beyond dependency on dialysis toward a healthy, independent, and better life.”

Media Contact: Shalby Hospital, Surat

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants
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Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants

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Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants

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Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants
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Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants
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Shalby Hospital, Surat Sets New Benchmarks in Advanced Kidney Transplants

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