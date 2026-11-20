New Delhi [India], November 20: Shanti Educational Initiatives Limited (SEIL) has achieved a significant regulatory milestone after receiving an observation letter with “no adverse observations” from BSE Limited for its proposed composite scheme of arrangement involving Shanti Learning Initiatives Private Limited and Grew Energy Private Limited.

In an exchange filing dated November 19, 2026, the company confirmed that BSE had issued its observation letter, enabling the proposed scheme to move forward to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for further consideration.

The development marks an important step in the proposed corporate restructuring involving the three entities and their respective shareholders and creditors.

The composite scheme, formulated under Sections 230 to 232 of the Companies Act, 2013, involves Shanti Educational Initiatives as the transferor company, Shanti Learning Initiatives as the transferee company, and Grew Energy as the amalgamated company.

As part of the proposed arrangement, the share exchange ratio of 100:212 will remain unchanged, subject to the scheme’s stipulated conditions.

The proposed listing of Grew Energy’s equity shares would also be subject to applicable SEBI approvals, regulatory requirements and BSE listing conditions.

The observation letter represents a positive procedural development for SEIL as it advances its proposed restructuring. However, the arrangement remains subject to statutory and regulatory clearances, including applicable approvals from the Competition Commission of India, NCLT, shareholders and creditors.

Shanti Educational Initiatives shares, listed on BSE under scrip code 539921, could remain in investor focus following the regulatory development.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)