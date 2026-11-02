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Home > BL News > Shivalik Furniture unveils Nexaura Hospitality

Shivalik Furniture unveils Nexaura Hospitality

Shivalik Furniture unveils Nexaura Hospitality

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-02 15:47 IST

The venture, with Arcedior as the partner, brings bespoke hotel interiors from concept to production.

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Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], October 30: Shivalik Furniture has unveiled Nexaura Hospitality, a dedicated hospitality solutions venture delivering bespoke furniture, furnishings and turnkey interior solutions for the hospitality industry.

The unveiling took place at Shivalik Furniture’s manufacturing facility in Sanand near Ahmedabad, where 10 curated hotel room concepts spanning three-star, four-star and five-star categories have been set up to showcase Nexaura’s range of interiors and furniture solutions. The room settings allow visitors to explore different layouts, materials, finishes and detailing.

Nexaura brings together Shivalik Furniture’s in-house manufacturing expertise and Arcedior’s international sourcing network to cater to hospitality projects in India and overseas. Its offering spans custom-designed furniture, furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E), and turnkey interior services, allowing hotel developers and operators to work with a single partner across design, sourcing, manufacturing and execution.

Domestic manufacturing forms the backbone of the venture. Nexaura’s furniture is produced at Shivalik Furniture’s green-certified facility, where advanced machinery and precision-led processes work alongside skilled craftsmanship. The manufacturing set-up is designed to support customised production and consistent quality for hospitality projects.

Taral Shah, Founder and Managing Director of Shivalik Furniture, said, “Hospitality projects require furniture and interiors that are designed around the property’s identity, operational needs and guest experience. With Nexaura, we are bringing together our manufacturing capabilities and project experience with Arcedior’s sourcing expertise. The aim is to offer hospitality developers and operators a dependable partner for customised solutions, right from concept to execution.”

The venture also draws on Shivalik Group’s experience in real estate and design, alongside Arcedior’s prowess in sourcing furniture, lighting, carpets, artwork, bedding and other interior products from India and international markets. This enables Nexaura to offer both locally manufactured and globally sourced solutions, tailored to the requirements of each project.

Shivalik Furniture unveils Nexaura Hospitality

The 10 room concepts at the Sanand facility give visitors an opportunity to experience the furniture, materials and finishes in a real-world setting. By exploring different room categories and specifications, developers and operators can assess design options and understand how these translate into manufacturing and installation requirements.

Shah added, “Our focus is on delivering furniture that meets the functional and aesthetic requirements of hospitality spaces, while maintaining quality and durability.”

Nexaura Hospitality is positioned to serve a range of hospitality formats, from hotels and resorts to serviced apartments and hospitality-led developments. Its Sanand manufacturing base provides a domestic production platform, while its sourcing capabilities enable it to address broader furnishing requirements across projects.

The launch marks Shivalik Furniture’s entry into the hospitality solutions segment, with a focus on clients in India and international markets. Nexaura has recently secured and completed its first export order from a US-based client for a 115-room hotel project, marking its entry into the international hospitality furniture market.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Shivalik Furniture unveils Nexaura Hospitality

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Shivalik Furniture unveils Nexaura Hospitality
Shivalik Furniture unveils Nexaura Hospitality
Shivalik Furniture unveils Nexaura Hospitality
Shivalik Furniture unveils Nexaura Hospitality
Shivalik Furniture unveils Nexaura Hospitality

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