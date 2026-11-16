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Home > BL News > Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY

Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY

Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-16 11:57 IST

New Delhi [India], November 16: Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) reported strong H1 FY27 performance, with net profit reaching ₹16.77 Cr, equivalent to approximately 84% of its entire FY26 profit. The Company also delivered a sharp improvement in operating profitability, with EBITDA more than doubling HoH, alongside positive operating cash flow and lower borrowings.

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Key Financial Highlights:

  • Total Income: ₹423.95 Cr, up 43.9% YoY
  • EBITDA: ₹25.24 Cr, up 58.5% YoY and 105.9% HoH
  • EBITDA Margin: 5.98%, improved by 56 bps YoY and 339 bps HoH
  • Net Profit: ₹16.77 Cr, up 51.0% YoY and 90.3% HoH
  • Net Profit Margin: 3.96%, improved by 18 bps YoY and 210 bps HoH
  • Operating Cash Flow: Positive at ₹12.61 Cr
  • Borrowings: Reduced by 31.9% (₹14.50 Cr) to ₹30.97 Cr since March 2026

Key Business & Corporate Highlights:

  • Profitability Milestone: H1 FY27 EBITDA reached nearly 90% of the Company’s full-year FY26 EBITDA.
  • Business Expansion: Board approved entry into household and commercial cleaning products under the Klariss brand in October 2026.
  • Credit Rating Upgrade: Infomerics upgraded the Company’s long-term rating to IVR BBB/Stable in October 2026.
  • Capital Expenditure: IPO-funded plant, machinery and cold-storage projects remain under implementation.
  • Corporate Actions: Board approved a 1:1 bonus issue and preferential warrants aggregating up to ₹40.74 Cr, subject to shareholder approval.

Notably, EBITDA more than doubled and net profit grew 90% HoH despite lower sequential income, highlighting the improvement in operating efficiency and cost management. Together with stronger cash generation and a nearly one-third reduction in borrowings, the results reflect meaningful progress in profitability and financial discipline.

Stock Price: ₹234.00

Market Capitalisation: ₹541.57 Cr

(As on November 14, 2026)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY
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Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY

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Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY

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Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY
Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY
Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY
Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY
Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY

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