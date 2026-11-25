Proposed initiative comes as the company continues to expand its presence across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and medical technology

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 25: Shukra Medtech Limited (BSE: 524632), a company operating in the healthcare and medical technology space, is evaluating a significant capital raising initiative that could strengthen its financial foundation. The company is considering a proposal to raise up to Rs. 648 crore through a preferential issue of equity shares to its promoter entity, Parshva Texchem India Private Limited. The proposal will be taken up for consideration at the Board meeting scheduled for December 2, 2026.

Highlights:

6 crore equity shares proposed to be issued at Rs. 108 per share, comprising a face value of Re. 1 and a premium of Rs. 107.

proposed to be issued at Rs. 108 per share, comprising a face value of Re. 1 and a premium of Rs. 107. Board meeting scheduled for December 2, 2026, to consider the proposal, along with an increase in authorised share capital and other related matters.

to consider the proposal, along with an increase in authorised share capital and other related matters. H1 FY27 revenue from operations grew 50.1% year-on-year to Rs. 67.73 crore, while net profit stood at Rs. 31.04 crore.

grew 50.1% year-on-year to Rs. 67.73 crore, while net profit stood at Rs. 31.04 crore. Promoter group includes, Anar Project Pvt Ltd, Parshwa Taxchem India Pvt Ltd, Navkar Surgical Gujarat Limited among others. The Promoter group of the company holds 51.15% stake in the company as on September 2026.

The proposed preferential issue is proposed to involve the allotment of up to 6 crore equity shares at Rs. 108 per share. This includes a face value of Re. 1 and a premium of Rs. 107 per share. At this price, the proposed issue could bring in up to Rs. 648 crore for the company, making it a significant addition to its equity capital.

The Promoter group holds 51.15% stake in the company as on September 2026. Promoter group includes, Anar Project Pvt Ltd, Parshva Texchem India Pvt Ltd, Navkar Surgical Gujarat Limited among others.

To facilitate the proposed issue, the company will also consider increasing its authorised share capital and making the necessary changes to the Capital Clause of its Memorandum of Association. The Board will also take up the fixing of the relevant date for the preferential issue, which will determine the reference date for the issue in line with applicable SEBI regulations.

Over the years, Shukra has steadily expanded its presence across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and medical technology. As company continue to build on these three business verticals, its focus remains on creating a stronger and more integrated healthcare business.

The proposed capital-raising initiative comes at a time when Shukra Medtech is witnessing strong growth in its financial performance. For the first half of FY27, the company reported standalone revenue from operations of Rs. 67.73 crore, registering a growth of 501% over Rs. 11.27 crore in the corresponding period last year. EBITDA stood at Rs. 43.22 crore, while net profit rose to Rs. 31.04 crore compared with Rs. 3.41 crore in H1 FY26.

Subject to the Board’s approval, the proposal will be placed before the shareholders for their approval through an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting (EGM). The company will also seek the necessary statutory and regulatory clearances to proceed with the proposed issue. The Board will consider the draft EGM notice and other related matters as part of the approval process, in accordance with applicable regulations.

The growing importance of healthcare infrastructure and increasing adoption of medical technology continue to create opportunities for companies operating across the healthcare sector. With its presence across pharmaceuticals, diagnostics and medical technology, Shukra Medtech is evaluating this proposed capital raise at a time when the industry offers significant scope for growth and development. The proposed initiative marks an important step as the company looks to navigate these emerging opportunities.

About Shukra Medtech Limited :

Shukra Medtech Limited is a publicly listed Indian healthcare company headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, with a presence spanning over three decades. Established in 1993, the company has evolved from pharmaceutical formulations into medical consumables, diagnostics and advanced healthcare services. It is now expanding its focus towards MedTech manufacturing, with an aim to develop accessible and affordable medical technology solutions. With an emphasis on quality, compliance and innovation, the company serves markets across India, the CIS region, Africa and Southeast Asia.

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