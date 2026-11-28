Consolidated EBITDA increases 29.05% to ₹1,626.65 Lakh; EBITDA margin improves to 35.02%

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], November 26: Sigma Solve Limited (NSE: SIGMA | BSE: 543917), an information technology and IT-enabled services company, announced its unaudited financial results for the half year ended September 30, 2026 (H1 FY27), reporting consolidated Total Income of ₹5,630.37 lakh, registering a year-on-year growth of 12.71%.

The Company reported a significant improvement in consolidated profitability, with EBITDA increasing by 29.05% to ₹1,626.65 lakh, compared with ₹1,260.47 lakh in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. Consolidated Profit After Tax (PAT) increased by 63.89% to ₹1,940.00 lakh, compared with ₹1,183.69 lakh in H1 FY26.

The consolidated EBITDA margin improved to 35.02% from 27.26%, while the PAT margin increased to 41.76% from 25.60%, reflecting an improvement in reported profitability.

Consolidated Financial Performance

(₹ in lakh, except percentages)

Particulars H1 FY27 H1 FY26 YoY Growth Revenue from Operations 4,644.70 4,624.39 0.44% Other Income 985.67 370.95 — Total Income 5,630.37 4,995.34 12.71% Profit Before Tax 2,567.14 1,562.84 64.26% EBITDA 1,626.65 1,260.47 29.05% EBITDA Margin 35.02% 27.26% +7.76 percentage points Profit After Tax 1,940.00 1,183.69 63.89% PAT Margin 41.76% 25.60% +16.16 percentage points

Standalone Financial Performance

(₹ in lakh, except percentages)

Particulars H1 FY27 H1 FY26 Revenue from Operations 1,628.90 1,920.81 Other Income 69.82 85.73 Total Income 1,698.72 2,006.54 Profit Before Tax 419.79 431.71 EBITDA 394.94 414.28 EBITDA Margin 24.25% 21.57% Profit After Tax 301.47 318.18 PAT Margin 18.51% 16.56%

Note: EBITDA has been calculated as Profit Before Tax (PBT) plus Finance Costs and Depreciation & Amortisation Expenses, less Other Income. EBITDA Margin and PAT Margin have been calculated as a percentage of Revenue from Operations.

Focus on Profitability and Business Development

During H1 FY27, consolidated revenue from operations remained broadly stable, registering a growth of 0.44% over the corresponding period of the previous year. The increase in consolidated Total Income was supported by higher other income.

Despite the modest growth in revenue from operations, the Company reported higher consolidated EBITDA and PAT, along with an improvement in reported profit margins. Sigma Solve continues to focus on strengthening its technology capabilities, expanding its service portfolio and enhancing execution capabilities to address evolving enterprise technology requirements.

50% Dividend Declared on Face Value of ₹1

Sigma Solve Limited has maintained a consistent dividend track record since its listing in June 2023, declaring dividends in each of the four consecutive years. For FY2025-26, the Company recommended a final dividend of ₹0.50 per equity share of ₹1 face value, representing a 50% dividend, which was subsequently approved by shareholders at the AGM held in September 2026.

Management Commentary

Commenting on the performance, Mr. Prakash R. Parikh, Chairman and Managing Director, Sigma Solve Limited, said: “We remain focused on strengthening our technology capabilities, expanding our service portfolio and capitalising on emerging opportunities across Artificial Intelligence, digital transformation and enterprise technology solutions. Our focus continues to be on deepening client relationships, enhancing execution capabilities and delivering technology solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses. We remain committed to building a scalable business platform and creating sustainable long-term value for our stakeholders.”

About Sigma Solve Limited

Sigma Solve Limited, incorporated in Ahmedabad on April 29, 2010, is an information technology and IT-enabled services company delivering enterprise technology solutions to businesses.

Together with its wholly owned US subsidiary, Sigma Solve Inc., the Company offers services spanning enterprise software development, cloud solutions, data engineering, business intelligence, analytics, AI-driven solutions, digital transformation, and automation.

The Company focuses on helping organizations modernize their technology infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and leverage data and emerging technologies to support business growth.

Sigma Solve Limited is headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, India.

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