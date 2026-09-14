Singer Shivaay Makes Singing Debut with Soulful Single ‘Hanju’, Lyrics by Kumaarji, Video by Ramji Gulati, Marks Birthday with Annual Singing Mela

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 14: A new voice is stepping into the spotlight as Shivaay makes his much-awaited debut as a singer with his first single, ‘Hanju’. Marking the beginning of his musical journey, the song brings together Shivaay’s emotive vocals with the evocative writing of acclaimed lyricist Kumaar ji, and the magical director of Ramji Gulati, creating a track that blends heartfelt emotions with a contemporary musical sensibility. The Evening saw the presence of Mika Singh, Anil Sharma, Bosco Martis, Meet Bros, Daboo Malik, Anand Raaj Anand, Sulaiman Merchant, Salim Merchant, Anand Raaj Anand, Meet Brothers, Ganesh Archarya, Armaan Malik, Afsana Khan, Lauren Gottlieb, Ashnoor Kaur, Rohan Mehra, Ramji Gulati, Dharti Gulati, Dalljiet Kaur, Shivaay, Shahzad Ali, Dev Negi, Saajz Khan, Mohomed Morani, Karan Singh Chhabra, Aditya Dev, Deepak Kalra, Shilpa Dhar, Anjjan Bhattacharya, Raghav Chaitanya, Shahid Mallya, Swaroop Khan, Nilesh Ahuja, Asees Kaur, Nakash Aziz, Priyanka bajaj, Siddharth Sibal, Ankkitha Maithy, Rashmi Aarya & Many More.

‘Hanju’ is a song rooted in emotion, love and the vulnerability that comes with unspoken feelings. Shivaay’s debut brings a fresh vocal texture to the track, allowing the lyrics to take centre stage while adding his own identity to the composition.

The launch of ‘Hanju’ was made even more special with the birthday celebration of lyricist Kumaar ji, turning the occasion into a memorable coming together of music, friendship and creativity. The celebration saw the team come together to mark not just the release of the song, but also Kumaar ji’s contribution to the world of Indian music.

Speaking about his debut, Shivaay said, “‘Hanju’ is extremely special to me because it marks the beginning of a completely new journey. Singing has always been close to my heart, and getting an opportunity to begin with lyrics written by Kumaar ji & video directed by Ramji Gulati, is something I will always cherish. I have tried to put my emotions into every word and every note, and I hope listeners can connect with the feeling behind the song. Having his birthday celebration alongside the launch made the moment even more meaningful for all of us”

Lyricist Kumaar ji shared, “Every song has its own emotion and its own journey, and ‘Hanju’ is very close to my heart. Shivaay has rought a certain honesty and innocence to the song, which makes his debut special. I am happy that my birthday became an occasion where we could celebrate music and also welcome a new voice. I wish Shivaay the very best for this new chapter and hope ‘Hanju’ finds a special place in the hearts of listeners”

Director Ramji Gulati added, “‘Hanju is a song that is driven by emotion, and our intention was to keep that emotion honest and relatable. Shivaay has approached his debut with a lot of sincerity, and that reflects in the way he has performed the song. Kumaar ji’s lyrics give the track its emotional soul, and it was a pleasure bringing these elements together. I believe audiences will connect with the simplicity and feeling of ‘Hanju’”

With Shivaay’s debut, Kumaar ji’s poignant lyrics and Ramji Gulati’s direction, ‘Hanju’ brings together a promising new voice and seasoned musical talent in a track that aims to leave an emotional imprint on listeners. The single marks an exciting first step for Shivaay as he embarks on his journey as a singer.

Watch the song here*- https://youtu.be/qJrI2qE-JDk?si=AQkCwmJ9jffkTpfp

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