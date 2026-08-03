SK Finance Reports Strong Q1 FY27 Performance, Sustains Growth Momentum

Mr Rajendra Kumar Setia, MD & CEO, SK Finance Limited

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 3: SK Finance Limited today announced its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, reporting a strong performance driven by sustained customer demand, disciplined underwriting, robust collections and continued investment in technology.

Key Highlights:

Assets Under Management (AUM) at ₹16,227 crore as of June 30, 2026

Profit After Tax (PAT) at ₹104 crore in Q1 FY27

During the quarter, the Company reported a Profit After Tax (PAT) of ₹104 crore, registering a 19 per cent YoY growth. Assets Under Management (AUM) stood at ₹16,227 crore as on June 30, 2026, also increasing by 19 per cent YoY, driven by healthy demand across commercial vehicle loans, passenger vehicle loans, tractor loans, construction equipment loans and secured business loans.

SK Finance also maintained a strong credit profile with long-term ratings of AA-/Stable from ICRA and CARE Ratings, AA-/Positive from India Ratings, and a short-term rating of A1+.

Commenting on the results, Mr Rajendra Kumar Setia, Managing Director & CEO, SK Finance Limited, said:

“We have begun FY27 on a strong footing, driven by consistent business momentum, disciplined risk management and the trust reposed in us by our customers, dealer partners and lending institutions. Our resilient asset-backed lending model, coupled with a strong focus on execution and governance, continues to position us well for sustainable growth.”

“Technology is central to our growth strategy and our vision of making finance simple, accessible and inclusive. We are strengthening our digital ecosystem through a one-stop customer app and a 24×7 AI-enabled IVR platform that empower customers to check EMI status, access loan details, raise and track service requests, explore loan offers and connect with us anytime. These investments are helping us deliver greater convenience while building a faster, smarter and more scalable lending franchise,” he added.

Looking ahead, SK Finance will continue expanding across underserved markets, strengthening its digital ecosystem and customer relationships, and delivering sustainable growth while maintaining prudent risk management and capital discipline.

About SK Finance Limited

Founded in 1994, SK Finance Limited is one of India’s leading non-banking financial companies with a diversified asset-backed lending portfolio across commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, tractors, construction equipment, secured business loans and home renovation mortgage loans.

The Company operates across 12 states and 2 union territories through a network of 700+ branches supported by 12,000+ employees, combining deep market reach with technology-enabled lending, robust risk management and a customer-first approach.

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