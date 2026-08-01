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Home > BL News > SPARSH Hospital Becomes First in India to Earn IFEM Gold Level Certification for Emergency Care

SPARSH Hospital Becomes First in India to Earn IFEM Gold Level Certification for Emergency Care

SPARSH Hospital Becomes First in India to Earn IFEM Gold Level Certification for Emergency Care

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-08-01 11:42 IST

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], July 31: SPARSH Hospital, Hennur Road, a unit of SPARSH Group of Hospitals, has become the first hospital worldwide and in India to earn the International Federation for Emergency Medicine (IFEM) Gold Level Certification, setting a new global and national benchmark for emergency care. The global recognition was conferred at the International Conference on Emergency Medicine (ICEM) in Hamburg, Germany.

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The accreditation recognizes the Emergency Department at SPARSH Hospital, Hennur Road, for meeting some of the world’s highest standards in emergency medicine, reaffirming its position as a center of excellence for trauma and critical care.

The certification followed a comprehensive three-day audit conducted in December 2025, under IFEM’s globally recognized standards in partnership with TASNEEF, the Middle East’s leading classification society. The Emergency Department achieved an outstanding 99.6% score, following a rigorous evaluation of emergency response systems, triage protocols, patient safety practices, clinical infrastructure, governance, and rapid response workflows.

Highlighting the significance of this global honour, Dr. Sharan Shivaraj Patil, Founder & Chairman, SPARSH Group of Hospitals said: At SPARSH Hospitals, our vision is to be the trusted destination for complexities – where patients and families place their trust during life’s most critical moments. Excellence in emergency medicine is central to this vision, demanding speed, precision, and clinical excellence. Achieving the IFEM Gold Level Certification reflects our commitment to globally benchmarked standards, uncompromising patient safety, and continuous improvement. This recognition strengthens our resolve to keep advancing our people, systems, and capabilities, ensuring every patient receives the highest standard of care when every second counts.”.

“In emergency care, speed, precision, and seamless coordination are critical to achieving the best patient outcomes. This Gold Certification, based on 10 chapters and 200+ core standards aligned with international benchmarks, reinforces our commitment to clinical excellence and patient safety. We are proud to be the first hospital in the country to receive this recognition” added Dr. T. S. Srinath Kumar, Senior Consultant and Group Head – Emergency Medicine, SPARSH Hospitals.

For patients, this recognition translates into internationally benchmarked emergency care supported by robust triage systems, faster clinical decision-making, evidence-based treatment pathways, and enhanced patient safety during the critical golden hour. Whether responding to severe trauma, cardiac emergencies, stroke, paediatric emergencies, or other complex medical conditions, SPARSH Hospital, Hennur Road, is equipped to deliver coordinated, high-quality emergency care aligned with global best practices.

With this milestone, SPARSH Hospitals joins an elite group of healthcare institutions worldwide that have achieved the highest standards in emergency medicine, further strengthening its commitment to delivering world-class care for patients with complex and critical healthcare needs.

About SPARSH Hospitals

SPARSH Group of Hospitals is one of Karnataka’s leading multispecialty healthcare providers, delivering advanced, technology-enabled care with a strong focus on clinical excellence, innovation, and ethical medical practice. With a network of 8 hospitals, over 1,600 beds, 600+ consultants, and 3,400+ employees, SPARSH offers comprehensive care across 50+ specialties. 

Having touched over 1.5 million lives and serving patients from more than 14 countries, SPARSH Hospital continues to set benchmarks in patient outcomes while making world-class healthcare accessible across Karnataka and beyond.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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SPARSH Hospital Becomes First in India to Earn IFEM Gold Level Certification for Emergency Care
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SPARSH Hospital Becomes First in India to Earn IFEM Gold Level Certification for Emergency Care

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SPARSH Hospital Becomes First in India to Earn IFEM Gold Level Certification for Emergency Care
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