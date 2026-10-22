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Home > BL News > Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol

Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol

Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Thu 2026-10-22 13:49 IST

New Delhi [India], October 22: Apollo Micro Systems Limited is pleased to inform its shareholders that IDL Explosives Limited, a group company, has commissioned the Bolkunda Silo Unit, a new bulk explosives silo plant with a capacity of 9,000 MT, spread over 8.4 acres of land near Asansol, West Bengal.

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The facility was formally inaugurated on 22 October 2026 by Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy, Founder and Managing Director, Apollo Group, in the presence of senior leadership of the Apollo Group and IDL Explosives Limited, and stands dedicated to operational excellence.

The inauguration was followed by a tree plantation at the unit by the Managing Director and the leadership team, reflecting the Apollo Group’s commitment to green and responsible operations.

Located in the heart of the Eastern Coal Belt and the Central Coal Belt, the Bolkunda Silo Unit positions IDL to serve the mining operations of Eastern Coalfields Limited, Central Coalfields Limited and other customers in the region with site-mixed bulk explosives, produced and delivered safely at the mine head.

Silos based infrastructure enables just-in-time conversion of emulsion matrix into explosives at the point of use, reducing the transport of finished explosives and raising safety across the supply chain.

The new plant expands IDL’s national network of bulk explosives plants and silos, and strengthens the company’s capacity to service the long-term bulk explosives orders secured from Coal India subsidiaries earlier this year.

It marks another firm step in the Apollo Group’s energetics growth plan, taking IDL closer to its customers and reinforcing the group’s commitment of total solutions under one roof.

Why It Matters

In the bulk explosives business, silos are installed close to mining sites and hold emulsion matrix that becomes an explosive only at the point of use.

Every new silo unit therefore adds revenue-generating delivery capacity, deepens integration with the customer’s mining operations and improves safety.

The 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit takes IDL’s delivery infrastructure deeper into one of India’s most important coalfields.

About IDL Explosives Limited

IDL Explosives Limited is the energetics platform of the Apollo Group and one of India’s oldest names in commercial explosives, with manufacturing plants and a nationwide network of bulk explosives silos serving the country’s largest mining customers.

Its products span packaged and bulk explosives for mining and infrastructure, and the company anchors the Apollo Group’s growth plans in defence energetics.

About Apollo Micro Systems Limited

Apollo Micro Systems Limited (NSE: APOLLO | BSE: 540879) is a Hyderabad-headquartered developer and manufacturer of mission-critical defence electronics and electro-mechanical solutions for Land, Air, Sea and Space applications, serving DRDO, the Indian Armed Forces and Defence PSUs.

Together with its group company IDL Explosives Limited, the Apollo Group is building sovereign Indian capability across weapon electronics, complete weapon systems and defence energetics: total solutions under one roof.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol
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Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol

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Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol
Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol
Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol
Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol
Sri Baddam Karunakar Reddy Inaugurates IDL Explosives’ 9,000 MT Bolkunda Silo Unit at Asansol

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