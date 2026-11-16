LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-11-16 11:10 IST

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], November 16: Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON) (NSE: SPCON), one of the leading infrastructure-focused EPC company engaged in roads & highways, bridges, industrial projects, and civil construction works, has announced its unaudited Financial Results for H1 FY27.

You Might Be Interested In

Consolidated Financial Highlights

Key Financial Highlights – H1 FY27 (YoY):

  • Total Income of ₹3,929.66 Lakh
  • EBITDA of ₹895.13 Lakh, registering a YoY growth of 17.18%
  • EBITDA Margin of 22.81%, expanding by 605.81 Bps YoY
  • PAT of ₹550.04 Lakh, registering a YoY growth of 33.87%
  • PAT Margin of 14.02%, expanding by 500.64 Bps YoY
  • Diluted EPS of ₹7.00, registering a YoY growth of 1.60%

Key Financial Highlights – H1 FY27 (HoH):

  • Total Income of ₹3,929.66 Lakh
  • EBITDA of ₹895.13 Lakh, registering a HoH growth of 22.00%
  • EBITDA Margin of 22.81%, expanding by 637.36 Bps HoH
  • PAT of ₹550.04 Lakh, registering a HoH growth of 34.10%
  • PAT Margin of 14.02%, expanding by 482.80 Bps HoH
  • Diluted EPS of ₹7.00, registering a HoH growth of 5.11%

Operational Highlights

Purchase order from NTPC Limited – DSTPP Stage-II Received an 8.22 Cr order, through its wholly owned subsidiary Srinibas Pradhan Infra Private Limited, for the connecting road to the proposed labour/material entry gate at DSTPP Stage-II. Execution Period: May 21 – November 20, 2026.
Bandhabahal–Barihapali Road, Jharsuguda Undertaking the widening and strengthening of an 18.59 km road under the State Plan, with a project value of approximately ₹32.74 Cr.Target Completion: January 2028.
Road projects under Mukhya Mantri Sadak Yojana (MMSY) Limidihi PWD Road to Machida: Road development via Rengali, Sukulpali and Nuadihi under MMSY-TRIP, with a project value of approximately ₹4.19 Cr.Sunari Chhak to Balanda Road: Road improvement project valued at approximately ₹5.66 Cr.
PWD registrations SPCON holds Class A PWD contractor registration, while its subsidiary holds Special Class PWD contractor registration in Odisha.Both registrations are valid until March 31, 2028, enabling the Group to participate in and bid for larger government infrastructure projects.

Segment-wise Revenue Breakup – H1 FY27

  • Construction Work: Revenue of ₹3,126.65 lakh, contributing 79.69% to total revenue.
  • Transportation: Revenue of ₹696.96 lakh, contributing 17.76% to total revenue.
  • Other Operational Segment: Revenue of ₹99.84 lakh, contributing 2.54% to total revenue.
Commenting on the performance, Mr. Srinibas Pradhan, Managing Director of Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited said: “Despite heavy monsoon conditions across Odisha, we maintained operational efficiency through our in-house machinery, asphalt plant and captive supply of key construction materials. During H1 FY27, we secured a new order worth ₹8.22 Cr from NTPC Limited for the connecting road at DSTPP Stage-II and continued progress on the widening and strengthening of the 18.59 km Bandhabahal–Barihapali road project in Jharsuguda, valued at ₹32.74 Cr, further strengthening our project portfolio. Coming to our financial performance, H1 FY27 Total Income stood at ₹3,929.66 lakh. EBITDA increased 17.18% YoY to ₹895.13 lakh, with EBITDA margin improving by 605 bps to 22.81%. Net profit grew 33.87% YoY to ₹550.04 lakh, reflecting improved profitability. Looking ahead, with the onset of the main construction season and increasing infrastructure opportunities in Odisha, we remain focused on strengthening our order book, accelerating project execution and sustaining profitable growth.”

About Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON)

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited (SPCON) is an infrastructure-focused EPC company engaged in roads & highways, bridges, industrial projects, and civil construction works. With over two decades of industry experience, the company has built a strong presence through efficient execution, technical expertise, and long-standing relationships with government departments and institutional clients.

The company’s structure includes its wholly owned subsidiary, Srinibas Pradhan Infra Private Limited, a PWD Special Class Contractor in Odisha, while SPCON operates as a PWD Class A Contractor. This enables participation across a broader range of government tenders while retaining existing contractor qualifications. SPCON is also certified under ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 standards.

SPCON operates with an integrated business model supported by in-house construction capabilities, owned machinery, and quality-control infrastructure. The company maintains operational efficiency through backward integration and on-site testing facilities, ensuring better execution control and quality standards.

The transition into a public limited company and listing on the NSE Emerge platform in 2026 marked a key milestone in the company’s growth journey.

In FY26, SPCON reported consolidated Total Income of ₹9,030.24 lakhs, EBITDA of ₹1,506.53 lakhs, and PAT of ₹821.02 lakhs.

Disclaimer

Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent event or subsequent.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

DEV Information Technology Secures Two Government Orders Worth Rs 17.08 Cr from Vadodara Municipal Corporation & Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation

Master Capital Services Limited Raises Rs 75 Cr through Allotment of Non-Convertible Debentures

Shreeji Global FMCG Limited (SHETHJI) Achieves 84% of FY26 Full-Year Net Profit in H1 FY27; PAT Rises 90% HoH and 51% YoY

World Diabetes Day: Making Smarter Snacking Choices with American Pistachios

World Diabetes Day: Understanding the Role of Nutrition in Blood Sugar Management and the Benefits of American Pistachios

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: Men On Motorcycle Follow Lion In Gujarat, Forest Department Takes Action Against 3 Staffers

Watch Video: Two Women Come To Avenge Father And Brother, Vandalise Dosa Shop Where They Were Assaulted, Throw Food On Road – What Happened?

WATCH VIDEO: ‘Selfie Nahi, Lip Kiss Do’: Thai YouTuber Faces Disgusting Harassment During Udaipur Livestream

World Diabetes Day: Understanding the Role of Nutrition in Blood Sugar Management and the Benefits of American Pistachios

Used VPN And Zangi App To Contact Pakistan-Based JeM Handler? J&K High Court Quashes Driver’s Detention Over Lack Of Evidence

She Went Home To Celebrate Diwali With Her Little Daughter, But Never Returned Alive; 35-Year-Old Woman Found Dead In Forest, Murder Suspected

Maiden Forgings Limited Delivers Stellar H1 FY27: Total Income Soars 24.86% to Rs 139.04 Cr; EBITDA Surges 110.81%, Net Profit Jumps 233.12%

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Q2 FY27 Revenue Rises 19% to Rs 300.79 Crore; Net Profit Stands at Rs 9.93 Crore

Watch Video: Four Women Assault Mother And Her Child Who Were In Car In Raipur; Father Comes To Rescue Scared Child – What Happened Next?

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT
Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT
Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT
Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT
Srinibas Pradhan Constructions Limited Reports 17.18% Growth in EBITDA and 33.87% Growth in PAT

QUICK LINKS