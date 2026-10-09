SSSMehta Industries, Diversified Engineering Products Manufacturer, Files DRHP with NSE Emerge

Jamshedpur (Jharkhand) [India], October 9: SSSMehta Industries Limited (SSSMehta or the Company), a diversified manufacturer of sheet metal components, fabricated products, structural products and engineering products, has filed its Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge) for its proposed Initial Public Offering of up to 31,00,000 Equity Shares of face value ₹10 each, comprising entirely a Fresh Issue with no Offer for Sale component.

The proceeds from the Fresh Issue are proposed to be deployed towards capital expenditure for setting up two new manufacturing facilities at Adityapur, Jamshedpur, of up to ₹1,340.00 lakhs, pre-payment or repayment of certain borrowings of up to ₹400.00 lakhs, funding working capital requirements of up to ₹420.00 lakhs, and general corporate purposes.

Book Running Lead Manager: GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited

Registrar to the Issue: KFin Technologies Limited

Proposed Listing: EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE Emerge)

Key Business Highlights

Diversified Product Portfolio: Manufactures automotive components, PEB components, renewable energy components, agricultural & construction implements, and engineering & mining products, catering to multiple end-use industries.

Manufacturing Capabilities: In-house capabilities across laser cutting, shearing, bending, forming, welding, roll forming, profiling and fabrication, supported by CNC equipment, laser cutting systems and an in-house tool room.

Customer Relationships: Served 618 customers in FY2026, with 95.70% of revenue generated from repeat customers, reflecting established customer relationships and recurring business.

Manufacturing Base: Three manufacturing facilities in Adityapur Industrial Area, Jamshedpur, providing proximity to customers, suppliers, raw materials and skilled manpower.

Business Model: Manufacturing contributed 87.16% of FY2026 revenue, complemented by job work and trading activities, enabling the Company to serve varied customer requirements.

Expansion & Growth Strategy

SSSMehta plans to establish two additional manufacturing facilities at Adityapur, Jamshedpur, to expand its production capabilities and product portfolio. Proposed Facility I, with a capacity of 1,500 MT per annum, will focus on renewable energy structures and roll-forming applications.

Proposed Facility II, with a capacity of 3,600 MT per annum, will cater to plasma/laser cutting and fabrication activities. The expansion is expected to augment manufacturing capacity, diversify product offerings and strengthen the Company’s ability to serve a broader customer base.

About SSSMehta Industries Limited

Led by promoters Mr. Suresh Kumar Mehta, Mr. Sumit Kumar Mehta and Mrs. Shilpa Mehta, the company brings a business legacy dating back to 1981. Its operations began through M/s Mehta Enterprises, which traded industrial tools and hardware, before expanding into sheet metal component manufacturing in FY2012. Roofing sheet manufacturing followed in FY2017 through M/s GR Industries. SSSMehta was incorporated in 2021 and acquired both businesses in FY2022. Mr. Suresh Kumar Mehta brings over 45 years of industry experience, while Mr. Sumit Kumar Mehta has over 14 years of manufacturing experience. Mr. Suresh Kumar Mehta brings over 45 years of industry experience, while Mr. Sumit Kumar Mehta has over 14 years of manufacturing experience.

Business Verticals

Automotive Components: Manufactures customized sheet metal components and fabricated assemblies for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, particularly serving the heavy commercial vehicle segment.

Manufactures customized sheet metal components and fabricated assemblies for OEMs and Tier-1 suppliers, particularly serving the heavy commercial vehicle segment. PEB Components: Colour-coated roofing sheets, decking sheets, C & Z purlins and accessories.

Colour-coated roofing sheets, decking sheets, C & Z purlins and accessories. Renewable Energy Components: Solar mounting structures and related structural components.

Solar mounting structures and related structural components. Agricultural & Construction Implements: Steel/PVC shovels, forks, hoes, cultivator shovels, base jacks, U-head jacks and walkway planks.

Steel/PVC shovels, forks, hoes, cultivator shovels, base jacks, U-head jacks and walkway planks. Engineering & Mining Products: Laser-cut parts, fabricated components, assemblies and job-work solutions.

Demonstrated growth in profitability and operating margins. Revenue from Operations increased to ₹5,875.83 lakhs in FY2026 from ₹4,500.05 lakhs in FY2025, while EBITDA rose to ₹1,087.28 lakhs, with the EBITDA margin improving to 18.31%. PAT stood at ₹688.29 lakhs, translating into a PAT margin of 11.59%.

Disclaimer: SSSMehta Industries Limited is proposing, subject to applicable statutory and regulatory requirements, receipt of requisite approvals, market conditions and other considerations, to make an Initial Public Offering of its equity shares and has filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus dated September 21, 2026 with the EMERGE Platform of National Stock Exchange of India Limited. Investments in equity and equity-related securities involve a degree of risk, and investors should not invest any funds in the Issue unless they can afford to take the risk of losing their entire investment. Investors are advised to read the Draft Red Herring Prospectus carefully, including the section titled “Risk Factors,” before making any investment decision.

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