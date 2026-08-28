Star-Studded Launch Marks the Grand Opening of NINJANOS – Mira Road’s New Multi-Cuisine Café

Mira Road (Maharashtra) [India], August 27: Mira Road witnessed a vibrant and star-studded celebration with the grand launch of NINJANOS – A Multi-Cuisine Café, a promising new destination for food lovers. Officially opening its doors on 25th August 2026, NINJANOS aims to offer an exciting and diverse culinary experience featuring an extensive range of Pizzas, Garlic Breads, Chinese specialities and Continental cuisine.

The grand opening was attended by distinguished personalities from the political, Bollywood and television industries, adding glamour and excitement to the occasion. The event was graced by Shri Shailesh Ghedia from the BJP Professional Cell, along with popular personalities including Rushad Rana, Delnaaz Irani, Mushtaq Khan, Arun Bakshi, Sunil Pal, Jeetu Gupta, Jash Agnihotri, and several other eminent guests and well-wishers.

The launch celebration brought together food, entertainment and celebrity presence, creating a memorable beginning for what is expected to become one of Mira Road’s popular upcoming food destinations.

NINJANOS has been conceptualised as a destination where customers can enjoy a variety of flavours under one roof. From freshly prepared and flavourful pizzas to delicious garlic breads, Indo-Chinese favourites and a selection of Continental dishes, the café seeks to cater to families, youngsters, working professionals and food enthusiasts looking for variety and quality.

The menu has been designed to offer something for different tastes and occasions, whether it is a casual outing with friends, a family meal, a quick bite or a relaxed dining experience. With the growing food culture in Mira Road, NINJANOS enters the market with an ambition to establish itself as a recognisable name in the local culinary landscape.

Speaking on the occasion, the team behind NINJANOS expressed their enthusiasm about bringing a fresh multi-cuisine concept to the area and creating an experience that goes beyond food. The focus, they said, is on offering variety, consistency and a welcoming atmosphere for guests.

The presence of celebrated actors and personalities at the launch further added to the excitement surrounding the café’s debut. Guests were seen extending their best wishes to the NINJANOS team and appreciating the new addition to Mira Road’s growing food and hospitality scene.

With its grand opening now underway, NINJANOS – A Multi-Cuisine Café is set to welcome food lovers with an extensive selection of flavours and dishes, aspiring to become a preferred destination for those who enjoy Pizzas, Garlic Breads, Chinese and Continental cuisine in Mira Road.

NINJANOS – Where Every Craving Finds Its Flavour.