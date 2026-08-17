Story TV Launches India’s First Hybrid AI Drama ‘The Bose Network’, Bringing Netaji’s1940’s Story to Life

Four countries, multiple identities, secret radio broadcasts, wartime missions, and a submarine crossing, recreated for a new generation of vertical storytelling.

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17: Story TV, India’s leading microdrama platform from the Eloelo Group, premiered its latest series, The Bose Network, at midnight on August 15. The historical thriller is India’s first title built on an AI-integrated production pipeline, marking a significant step in Story TV’s ambition to build a premium slate for vertical storytelling.

The Bose Network expands the creative possibilities of the vertical format, bringing a richly detailed period world to the screen at an unprecedented scale. Set across the 1940s, the series recreates Calcutta, the Frontier Kabul, wartime Berlin and the interiors of two submarines, taking audiences across four countries and four years of wartime history. Eloelo Group’s AI expertise was used extensively in post-production to build these environments, enabling the storytelling to move seamlessly across geographies, eras and settings.

The approach also opens up a new production model for premium vertical storytelling. By building period environments in post-production, greater creative focus can be placed on writing, casting, performances and sound. More importantly, the AI-integrated pipeline becomes a reusable platform capability, creating a foundation for Story TV to develop a wider range of ambitious, premium stories across genres and settings.

AI is now central to Story TV’s production strategy, contributing to 50% of its production workflow, with the platform targeting 1,000+ AI-powered shows by the end of this fiscal. The focus is on using AI not just to scale production, but to expand the ambition, visual quality and diversity of premium vertical storytelling.

Speaking on the AI adoption and focus on premium vertical storytelling, GSN Aditya, COO, Eloelo Group, said, “Microdrama is evolving into a premium storytelling format, defined by the quality and ambition of its stories. With The Bose Network, we are raising the bar across storytelling, talent, production and visual scale. AI enables us to bring that level of ambition to the vertical format at greater speed and scale, giving us the ability to build a much broader slate of high-quality stories for our audiences.”

The Bose Network is based on the research of author and Bose scholar Chandrachur Ghose. The series draws on archival material and documented accounts to reconstruct Bose’s movements, the decisions behind them, and the people who made them possible.

Written and directed by Lalit Marathe, one of the writers of Swades (2004), said, “A period film is not built on research alone; it is also built on imagination. You are trying to recreate a Calcutta that no living person remembers…the glow of a streetlamp at two in the morning, the silence inside a house where everyone knows a man is about to leave, but no one says it aloud. I have wanted to tell this story for years, and Story TV is the reason I finally could. They gave us the patience and craft of a feature film, while their AI-driven production pipeline allowed us to recreate the 1940s across four countries in a way that would have been almost impossible to achieve at this scale. For me, that opened up a whole new visual language for premium vertical storytelling. I have not been this excited about a project in a long time.”

Starring Joy Sengupta as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, with Sudip Sengupta as cinematographer, whose credits span Life of Pi, Neerja, Ramprasad Ki Tehrvi, and Arjun Patiala. Jar Pictures, the Mumbai-based banner behind Killa (Crystal Bear winner, Berlinale) and Liar’s Dice, India’s official Oscar entry, is the executive producer of this series.

All episodes of The Bose Network are now available on the Story TV app in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.