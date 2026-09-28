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Home > BL News > Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay

Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay

Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-09-28 15:05 IST

India to face five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil on October 3 and two-time champions Uruguay on October 6 at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium

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Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 28: Baazar Style Retail Limited (“Style Baazar”), one of Eastern India’s leading value fashion retail chains, has come on board as the Principal Partner for India’s landmark international football fixtures against Brazil and Uruguay in Kolkata.

The Indian men’s national team will face five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil on October 3, 2026, followed by two-time FIFA World Cup champions Uruguay on October 6, 2026, with both matches scheduled at the iconic Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan (Salt Lake Stadium), Kolkata.

The fixtures will bring two of the world’s most celebrated footballing nations to a city where the sport has been deeply embedded in its cultural identity for generations.

The India–Brazil encounter, in particular, is expected to be a landmark sporting occasion, bringing one of world football’s most iconic teams face-to-face with India on home soil. For Style Baazar, the association reflects the brand’s growing engagement with platforms that connect with youth, culture, aspiration and shared experiences.

Mr. Shreyans Surana, Chairman & Managing Director, Baazar Style Retail Limited, said, “Football has always been an emotion in Kolkata, and welcoming Brazil to the city is a special moment for every football lover. We are delighted that Style Baazar can be part of this landmark occasion.

With Uruguay also taking on India in another marquee fixture, Kolkata is set to experience international football at the highest level. At Style Baazar, we believe strong brands are built around the passions, aspirations and experiences that bring people together.

This association is our celebration of Kolkata, of football, and of a new Bharat that is confident, vibrant and increasingly global.”

For Kolkata, the arrival of Brazil and Uruguay carries special significance. The city has one of India’s deepest and most enduring football cultures, and the two fixtures are expected to bring together generations of fans while showcasing India’s growing engagement with global sport.

The partnership also reflects Style Baazar’s evolving presence at the intersection of fashion, culture, youth and experiences. As a brand rooted in Bharat, Style Baazar continues to associate with platforms that reflect the aspirations and cultural energy of a new generation of Indian consumers.

As Kolkata prepares to welcome Brazil and Uruguay, Style Baazar looks forward to being part of a sporting experience that is expected to resonate with football fans across the country.

About Baazar Style Retail Limited

Style Baazar, operated by Baazar Style Retail Limited, is one of Eastern India’s fastest-growing value fashion retail chains, focused on making quality, trend-led fashion accessible to Indian families.

The Company began its journey in 2013 with its first store in Berhampore, West Bengal, and today operates a network of 280+ stores across 10 states, with an ambition to expand to 500 stores. Baazar Style Retail Limited is listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) and BSE Limited (BSE).

Style Baazar caters to men, women and children across diverse consumer segments and also offers cosmetics, accessories and home utility products, combining style, comfort, quality and affordability.

Backed by data-driven merchandising, deep consumer insights and strong regional understanding, Style Baazar continues to strengthen its position as a trusted value-fashion destination across Bharat.

In September 2026, Style Baazar achieved a Guinness World RecordsStyle Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay title for the World’s Largest Fashion Wardrobe, marking another milestone in the Company’s growth journey.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay
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Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay

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Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay
Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay
Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay
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Style Baazar Brings Global Football To Kolkata As Principal Partner For India’s Marquee Clashes With Brazil & Uruguay

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