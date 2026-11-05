Supreme Power Equipment Limited Secures Transformer Order Worth Rs 6.89 Cr

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], November 4: Supreme Power Equipment Limited (NSE – SUPREMEPWR), one of the leading players in the power and distribution transformer manufacturing industry, has secured a domestic order worth ₹6.89 Cr for the supply of 20 MVA, 66/11 kV power transformers with spares from a firm based in Bangalore.

The order, received on November 04, 2026, is scheduled to be executed within approximately 7 months, adding to the Company’s order book and providing visibility for upcoming deliveries. The order reflects continued demand for transformer solutions as electricity distribution networks expand and modernise.

Rising electricity requirements, industrial development and ongoing investments in substations continue to support demand for dependable power equipment. Transformers in the 66/11 kV category serve an important role in voltage transformation and reliable electricity supply across distribution networks.

The latest order strengthens Supreme Power Equipment Limited’s presence in the domestic market and reflects its capability to supply transformer solutions suited to diverse infrastructure and industrial requirements.

Commenting on the Development, Mr. Vee Rajmohan, Chairman and Managing Director of Supreme Power Equipment Limited, said, “We are delighted to secure this ₹6.89 Cr domestic order for 20 MVA, 66/11 kV power transformers along with spares. The order adds to our order book and reflects customers’ continued confidence in our products and execution capabilities. Our team remains focused on delivering quality transformers within committed timelines.

With our expanded manufacturing capabilities, we are well positioned to respond to opportunities in the power and distribution transformer segment. We remain committed to disciplined execution, consistent product quality and long-term customer relationships as we support India’s evolving power infrastructure.”

About Supreme Power Equipment Limited

Supreme Power Equipment Limited (Supreme, SPEL), originally founded as a partnership firm in 1994 under the name “Supreme Power Equipment” and later incorporated as company under the name “Supreme Power Equipment Private Limited” in 2005, is a Tamil Nadu-based company specializing in the manufacturing of power and distribution transformers. With 3 decades of industry experience, the company has emerged as a prominent supplier to local electric utilities. Supreme’s foray into the windmill segment showcases its expertise in crafting transformers designed to withstand switching challenges and voltage fluctuations.

Renowned for quality and reliability, the company has a strong track record, having manufactured, and supplied over 22,028 units. Supreme Power Equipment Limited continues to be a key player in the transformer industry, emphasizing innovation and precision in design.

The Company made its debut in the primary market with an IPO & listed on NSE Emerge in Dec 23.

In FY26, the company recorded a consolidated Revenue of ₹ 181.64 Cr, an EBITDA of ₹ 33.29 Cr, and Net Profit of ₹ 20.68 Cr.

Disclaimer: Certain statements in this document that are not historical facts are forward looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties like government actions, local, political or economic developments, technological risks, and many other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contemplated by the relevant forward-looking statements. The Company will not be in any way responsible for any action taken based on such statements and undertakes no obligation to publicly update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.

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