Suryakumar Yadav Named Brand Ambassador of JITO Premier League; India’s Biggest Community Cricket League Set for Sri Lanka Debut

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 20: Former India T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has been named the Brand Ambassador of the inaugural JITO Premier League (JPL), India’s biggest community cricket league, which will be held in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from August 24 to September 5, 2026.

The league has been conceptualised by Shri Vicky Oswal, Chairman of the JITO Premier League, with the vision of creating a professionally managed franchise-based cricket competition that promotes sporting excellence, develops young talent, and builds a sustainable global sporting platform for the community.

The tournament will feature 12 franchise teams, 33 matches, and nearly 250 elite cricketers from across India representing the Jain community. Every match will be broadcast live across leading OTT platforms, digital sports channels and cricket scoring applications, giving the league global visibility.

“Having Suryakumar Yadav as the Brand Ambassador is a defining moment for JPL. His journey, character and achievements perfectly reflect the values of excellence, determination and sportsmanship that our league represents. JPL is not merely a cricket tournament; it is a movement that aims to inspire the next generation while creating one of India’s most respected sporting properties,” said Vicky Oswal.

Suryakumar Yadav is expected to attend the Opening Ceremony and the inaugural match, along with select fixtures during the tournament.

The JITO Premier League is being organised under the leadership of the Jain International Trade Organisation (JITO) Apex Team, headed by Chairman Shri Prithviraj Kothari, President Shri Vijayji Bhandari, Secretary General Shri Lalitji Dangi, Treasurer Shri Sampatji Chaplot, and Director In-Charge Shri Jinendra Kumar Munoth.

JITO Chairman Shri Prithviraj Kothari said the league has already emerged as one of India’s fastest-growing community sports properties after generating ₹43 crore through its franchise auction held earlier this year. He added that several franchises have reportedly witnessed significant appreciation in valuation within months, attracting strong investor interest ahead of future seasons.

The inaugural season is supported by Dhuleva Group, led by Shri Avi Jain, as the Title Sponsor, while Authum Group, led by Shri Sanjay Dangi, and Orbis Global, led by Shri Varun Bafna, are the Powered By Sponsors. ITC Hotel Colombo is the Official Hospitality Partner for the league.

The participating franchises are Bengaluru Blasters, Chennai Striker Kings, Golden Eagles Delhi, Gujarat Gladiators, Indore Hawks, Mumbai Kings, Mumbai Sobo Stars, Pagariya Strikers Maharashtra, Pune Peshwas, Rajasthan Rajvansh, RDB Monarch Bengal Indians, and SLJ Royals Hyderabad.

To uphold the highest standards of transparency and fair play, the organisers have appointed an independent Anti-Corruption Squad that will oversee all matches throughout the tournament.

With international staging, live global broadcasts, franchise participation from across India, and one of the country’s leading cricketers as its Brand Ambassador, the inaugural JITO Premier League is set to become a landmark event in Indian community sports.

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