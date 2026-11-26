Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 26: TAKE Limited, a technology-driven company focused on healthcare, life sciences and digital solutions, has witnessed a sharp rise in its share price, with the stock climbing nearly 24% in three weeks to close at Rs. 13.70 on November 20, after hitting the 5% upper circuit two days in a row. The shares were trading at Rs. 11.10 apiece at the start of November.

The sharp rally comes as the company expands its presence in preventive healthcare and consumer wellness through new product launches, alongside its broader focus on digital healthcare, artificial intelligence (AI) and longevity solutions.

As part of this expansion, TAKE Limited has introduced Liposomal Berberine HCl, a nutritional supplement targeting the metabolic wellness segment, and a tech-enabled eye massager.

The Liposomal Berberine formulation combines 99% pure Berberine HCl with liposomal delivery technology, chromium picolinate and Ceylon cinnamon Extract. The formulation is positioned around metabolic wellness and healthy glucose metabolism, with liposomal delivery to support absorption.

The TAKE eye massager features heat, air compression and rhythmic vibration. The device offers Bluetooth music connectivity, multiple massage modes and a foldable design. Rechargeable through a USB cable, it is designed for use at home, in offices and while travelling.

Commenting on the developments, Sunil Patra, Managing Director of TAKE Limited, said,

“We are expanding our business beyond traditional technology services by bringing together healthcare, science and consumer-focused innovation. Our new product launches are a part of our strategy to enter emerging wellness categories with differentiated offerings. We are also working towards building a broader ecosystem across digital healthcare, AI and longevity solutions.”

The portfolio expansion coincides with an improvement in the company’s financial performance. TAKE Limited returned to profitability in Q2 FY27 with consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs. 2.21 crore against a loss of Rs. 62 lakh in the corresponding quarter last year. PAT also more than doubled sequentially from Rs. 1.06 crore in Q1 FY27. Consolidated total income for Q2 FY27 stood at Rs. 29.85 crore, with revenue from operations contributing Rs. 29.41 crore.

TAKE Limited is also developing its broader digital healthcare and technology portfolio. Its TAKE.Health platform integrates lifestyle and medical data and provides users with actionable health insights. The company has announced an Innovation Fund with an initial corpus commitment of Rs. 5 crore to identify and support startups working in AI, deep technology and digital health.

The company has also announced its strategic entry into the longevity and anti-ageing market, with plans to develop science-backed nutraceuticals, biohacking-focused products and technology-enabled preventive healthcare solutions. Its proposed offerings will focus on areas such as metabolic health, sleep, cognition and biological ageing.

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