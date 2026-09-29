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Home > BL News > Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune Portfolio with Focus on Integrated Urban Development

Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune Portfolio with Focus on Integrated Urban Development

Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune Portfolio with Focus on Integrated Urban Development

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Tue 2026-09-29 21:16 IST

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], September 29: Teerth Realties is strengthening its presence across Pune’s western growth corridor with a portfolio spanning residential communities, commercial developments and integrated townships.

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With nearly four decades of experience in real estate development, the company has delivered over 2.55M+ Sq. Ft. across residential, commercial and institutional developments. Its presence across key locations such as Baner, Balewadi, Sus and Hinjawadi places the company within some of Pune’s prominent residential and employment-driven growth corridors.

Teerth Realties’ development strategy focuses on creating well-planned environments that bring together connectivity, infrastructure, functionality and long-term value. The company’s portfolio extends beyond conventional residential development to commercial spaces, educational infrastructure and larger integrated developments.

“Pune is entering an important phase of urban growth, supported by infrastructure development and the continued expansion of IT and business corridors. The opportunity for developers is to create projects that respond to this growth through better planning, connectivity and quality execution. Our focus at Teerth Realties is on developing environments that remain relevant to businesses, residents and communities over the long term,” said Mr. Vijay Raundal, Managing Director, Teerth Realties. Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune.

Building Along Pune’s Growth Corridors

Connectivity continues to play a central role in the company’s development strategy. Teerth’s presence across Pune and the Pune Metropolitan Region provides access to major employment centres around Baner, Balewadi and Hinjawadi, along with important regional transport corridors.

The company is also evaluating and expanding its presence beyond Pune, including Navi Mumbai and other emerging urban markets, as part of its long-term development strategy.

Across its residential developments, Teerth focuses on creating community-oriented environments with landscaped spaces, recreational facilities, fitness infrastructure and shared social spaces.

Its commercial portfolio focuses on modern office environments designed for IT, ITES and other businesses, with emphasis on efficient planning, building infrastructure and functionality. Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune.

Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune Portfolio with Focus on Integrated Urban Development

A Growing Development Portfolio

Teerth Realties has delivered over 2.55M+ Sq. Ft. across its portfolio and has assembled more than 595 acres of land for future development. Over the years, the company has delivered 11+ projects, serving thousands of residents, businesses and users across its developments.

Among its key developments are Teerth Technospace, an approximately 350,000 sq. ft. IT and ITES commercial development in Baner; Teerth Avila, comprising 550 residences across three towers in Sus; the upcoming Sus integrated township; Teerth Samarth Park in Kothrud; and Teerth Exchange, a commercial development along the Baner corridor.

The company’s future development strategy is increasingly centred around larger, infrastructure-led projects where residential, commercial and community requirements can be planned within a broader urban ecosystem. Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune.

Looking Ahead

As Pune continues to expand beyond its established urban centres, Teerth Realties sees significant potential in emerging corridors supported by employment, transportation infrastructure and planned urban development.

The company intends to build on its existing land portfolio and development experience while maintaining its focus on thoughtful planning, execution quality and long-term asset value.

About Teerth Realties

Teerth Realties is a diversified real estate and urban development company with a portfolio spanning residential communities, commercial developments, educational infrastructure and integrated townships.

With nearly four decades of development experience and more 2.55M+ Sq. Ft. delivered, the company continues to expand its presence across Pune and other emerging urban markets.

Teerth Realties — Where Thoughtful Planning Meets Enduring Value. Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune Portfolio with Focus on Integrated Urban Development

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Teerth Realties Strengthens Pune Portfolio with Focus on Integrated Urban Development
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