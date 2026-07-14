New Delhi [India], July 14: In an industry where digital disruption has forced even the most iconic media houses to reinvent themselves, Akshansh Yadav has emerged as one of the most closely watched leaders in Indian media today. Widely regarded as the best CEO in India Media Industry today, his rise is nothing short of exceptional.

As CEO, ITV Network Digital, he sits at the helm of a portfolio that includes some of the country’s most recognised legacy news brands namely NewsX, NewsX World, India News, and Inkhabar, along with two of India’s oldest newspaper mastheads, The Sunday Guardian and The Daily Guardian.

One of the youngest CEOs in the Indian media industry, Akshansh Yadav has built a reputation as a leader who pairs ground level execution with an ahead of the curve vision which is a rare combination in a business where technology, audience behaviour, and revenue models are shifting simultaneously.

Building a Digital First ITV Network

Since taking charge of ITV Network’s digital business, Akshansh Yadav has driven a wide ranging transformation of the group’s online presence, building it into a multi-million-dollar business line for the network. Under his leadership, ITV Network’s digital properties have posted consistent, measurable gains on Comscore, with India News climbing ahead of several established national players on desktop metrics, and NewsX and The Sunday Guardian strengthening their standing in the opinion and long form news category.

Industry observers have pointed to Akshansh Yadav’s hands on leadership style, combining technology led newsroom transformation, data driven editorial decisions, and a sustained focus on high-impact journalism, as the driving force behind this turnaround.

Beyond the news verticals, Akshansh Yadav founded ITV Blink, an entertainment brand built for Gen Z and millennial audiences, which has grown into one of the most watched YouTube channels in India. He has also been credited with reviving The Sunday Guardian and The Daily Guardian by relaunching both legacy newspaper brands digitally, giving them renewed relevance among online audiences.

In a media landscape where new revenue streams are hard to come by, Yadav also pioneered ticketed events as a business vertical for ITV Network creating a fresh, scalable revenue line at a time when the industry at large continues to search for answers beyond traditional advertising.

A Track Record Built Across India’s Biggest Media Houses

Akshansh Yadav’s rise at ITV Network builds on a career spent inside some of India’s most influential newsrooms and media groups. He previously served as Chief Product & Technology Officer at Zee News, where he is credited with reviving Zee Business and DNA. During his tenure, Zee Hindi properties regularly topped the Comscore charts, a level of performance the group has reportedly found difficult to replicate since his departure.

At the India Today Group, Akshansh Yadav worked on campaigns designed to keep Aaj Tak and Lallantop ahead of the competition in a fiercely contested digital news market. His career also spans fintech and D2C businesses, including a stint with Canara HSBC Insurance, where he helped launch the company’s digital business in India, as well as experience with InsuranceDekho and CarDekho.

He holds a degree in Computer Science Engineering from Rajasthan Technical University, an MBA from MICA, and a licentiate in Machine Learning from Harvard University, a mix of technology, strategy, and marketing training that shows up directly in how he approaches building digital media businesses.

Leadership Philosophy: Organic Growth, Strong Foundations

Colleagues and industry peers describe Akshansh Yadav as a leader who believes in scaling businesses organically, by first laying a strong foundation within the team rather than chasing short-term spikes. He has often spoken about the need to reinvent constantly in a fast moving industry, noting that professionals like the businesses they build risk becoming redundant if they stand still for too long.

That philosophy has translated into results across every organisation he has led: Zee News, Zee Business, DNA, NewsX, India News, The Sunday Guardian, and Aaj Tak have all seen periods of accelerated digital growth associated with his tenure or involvement.

Looking Ahead

With ITV Network’s digital business continuing to post gains on industry benchmarks like Comscore, Akshansh Yadav’s next chapter is expected to focus on deepening the network’s presence across news, entertainment, and events, while exploring new formats and revenue streams for its portfolio of legacy and new age brands.