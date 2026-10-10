The Business of Keeping Industry Moving

New Delhi [India], October 10: When a critical machine stops, the consequences rarely stop with it. Production slows, costs rise and an entire operation can feel the impact. In industries where continuity is measured in megawatts, output and millions of rupees, reliability is not simply an engineering concern. It is a business imperative.

For YVVV Naga Shanker, that understanding has shaped a 27 year journey in engineering, entrepreneurship and industrial problem solving, beginning in 1999.

From Telangana, India, his journey has grown into Turbo Engineering Services Private Limited (TESPL), an engineering enterprise focused on one of industry’s most consequential challenges: keeping critical assets performing when performance matters most.

The scale of that responsibility is significant. TESPL’s engineering capabilities extend to critical industrial equipment and projects supporting up to 800 MW of capacity, placing the business within an ecosystem where engineering decisions can have an impact far beyond a single machine.

Naga Shanker’s approach has been shaped by an entrepreneurial question: what if complex industrial problems could be solved without being limited by conventional thinking?

That question has influenced the evolution of TESPL from maintenance and refurbishment into a broader engineering organisation with capabilities spanning reverse engineering, precision manufacturing and lifecycle support. Instead of viewing ageing equipment simply as an operational liability, the company has developed the expertise to examine what can be restored, redesigned, improved or engineered anew.

It is a philosophy that creates a valuable proposition for industries: extend the life of critical assets, improve performance, reduce avoidable downtime and build greater confidence into operations.

But businesses are ultimately built on more than capability.

They are built on trust.

Over 27 years, Naga Shanker has cultivated long term relationships by placing engineering knowledge alongside practical execution. The result is a business shaped by expertise, reliability and the ability to take on challenges where the cost of getting it wrong can be substantial.

His journey also reflects a larger shift across industrial India. As infrastructure expands, assets age and businesses demand greater efficiency from every piece of equipment, independent engineering companies are becoming increasingly important. Industries need partners capable of looking beyond conventional solutions and creating value from the assets they already have.

That is where Naga Shanker has positioned TESPL.

Since 1999, the company has grown from an entrepreneurial vision into an engineering capability serving demanding industrial environments. From its base in Telangana, it has built expertise around the machinery and systems that keep essential operations moving.

The achievement is not simply in building an engineering company. It is in building one around a problem that matters deeply to modern industry: how to keep progress moving.

For Naga Shanker, 27 years mark not an endpoint, but a foundation for what comes next: taking that capability further, strengthening industrial reliability and creating engineering solutions capable of meeting a larger, more demanding future.

The machines may be at the centre of the business.

But the bigger business is continuity.

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