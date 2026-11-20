Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 20: Imagine an organization where engagement scores are high, attrition is low, and HR invests in employee experience. Yet decisions are slow, leaders work in silos, people hesitate to challenge authority, and everyone protects their own turf.

We see this contradiction across several hundred organizations. People may value their teams while experiencing poor leadership, little autonomy, and limited say in decisions. The survey captures affection but misses frustration.

The CHRO is often seen as the custodian of engagement, morale, development, well-being, and retention. All matter. But these are outcomes, rarely produced by HR programs alone. What shapes them is how the enterprise thinks, behaves, and makes choices, especially under pressure.

The question is not simply, “Are our people engaged?” It is, “Does the way we lead, organize, and work enable people to contribute their best and channel their energy towards a larger purpose?”

This is where the CHRO’s role takes on a different meaning: shaping the enterprise mindset.

Engagement is Not an HR Program

An organization that talks about empowerment while escalating every decision or preaches collaboration while rewarding territorial behavior has a credibility problem. People believe what they experience, not what they are told. Engagement depends on whether people feel trusted, valued, and able to contribute, not simply on HR initiatives.

Sujata Deshmukh, Founder, Tutul Consulting

Mindset Is Inherited, Not Announced

Every organization has unwritten rules about authority, power, risk, disagreement, and failure. People learn them by watching: what happens when a project goes wrong, whose voice carries weight, and how challengers are treated. These experiences shape mindset more powerfully than culture-building initiatives.

Shaping mindset does not mean making everyone think alike. It means creating shared purpose, independent thinking, honest dissent, and collective accountability, while balancing today’s priorities with tomorrow’s possibilities.

As HR head Kashmeera Prabhu puts it, the challenge is to balance leadership attention on “the here and now” with the future and to rebalance as needed. The CHRO must make invisible assumptions visible and help reshape them.

A Seat at the Table Is Not Enough

The CHRO belongs at the heart of business strategy, not called in after decisions are made. The role must involve asking difficult questions: Do we have the leadership depth to deliver this strategy? Will we have the capabilities we need three years from now?

But having a seat is not having influence. A CHRO who speaks only from principle may receive polite nods; one who understands margins, cash flow, cost of delay, and risk is more likely to be heard. Commercial fluency gives the human agenda traction. Sonal Singh, a CHRO I work with, demonstrates this by anticipating business needs and influencing decisions proactively.

What the CHRO Sees That Others Often Miss

The CEO sees the top team in its formal avatar. The CHRO often sees what lies beneath: corridor conversations contradicting the boardroom, talented leaders disengaging, old rivalries resurfacing, and apparently aligned teams pulling in different directions.

These dynamics travel. Leaders who collaborate create collaborative teams; those who guard territory create silos. A leadership team unable to have difficult conversations eventually produces an organization unable to face difficult realities.

The CHRO must read the system, recognize patterns, and defuse tensions before they harden. When this works, nothing happens: conflict does not escalate; a good leader does not resign. Nobody applauds the crisis that never came, but preventing it is valuable work.

Policies Are the Grammar of an Organization

Every policy communicates what an organization believes. Rewarding individual results produces individualists; promoting visibility encourages perception management; rules introduced after one person’s misconduct can signal distrust to everyone. The CHRO needs to ask, “What behavior will this policy produce? What assumptions will it reinforce?”

Beyond Hiring, Pay, and Processes

Hiring, compensation, performance management, and HR operations are essential foundations. The larger responsibility is to build leadership depth, succession pipelines, evolving capabilities, and capacity for greater ambition.

Headcount tells you what an organization has. Capability tells you what it can become.

Four Tensions That Never Quite Go Away

Some business tensions have no permanent fix. The CHRO has to navigate them repeatedly without losing sight of the larger picture.

1. Staying Attractive in a Downturn

When performance slips, raises, perks, and development budgets are often cut first. What remains is leadership quality, honest communication, and fairness. People rarely forget how they were treated in difficult years.

2. Flexibility Versus Security

Businesses need to reorganize; people need security to commit and perform. The CHRO must establish workforce principles, communicate hard realities early, and invest in transferable skills. As Sonal Singh says, “People can navigate uncertainty better than arbitrary decisions and unpleasant surprises.” Uncertainty is unavoidable; how it is managed is a choice.

3. The Ecosystem Behind the Restructuring Slide

Restructuring slides show cost savings and headcount, rarely the families, vendors, and communities connected to those numbers. The CHRO brings this wider perspective, helping ensure decisions are made with foresight, fairness, and dignity.

4. Governance and Integrity

Pressure exposes the gap between stated values and actual behavior. Do incentives reward what the code of conduct forbids? Are senior leaders held to the same standards as everyone else? An organization discovers what it believes about integrity when a star performer gets away with breaking the rules. The CHRO must help ensure that values, systems, and accountability reinforce one another.

Gen Z, AI, and the Changing Social Contract

Gen Z expects purpose, fairness, honest feedback, flexibility, and authentic leaders. Traditional organizations need not imitate start-ups but must offer meaningful responsibility and room to question established practices. “This is how we have always done it” is no longer enough.

AI shifts the debate from whether to adopt it to how responsibly. Honest conversations about changing roles, reskilling, and redeployment are essential; these are questions about the future social contract, not technology alone.

The Mirror Leaders Would Rather Avoid

The CHRO cannot carry this alone, though many absorb leadership tensions in private. Leaders often fail to see their own contradictions: inviting feedback but becoming defensive; championing experimentation but punishing failure; talking about empowerment but refusing to let go of control.

The CHRO must hold up this mirror with courage, tact, and evidence. Culture has to be a collective leadership responsibility, not an HR project.

One CHRO works with growing escalations between CXOs and the CEO. Seeing a deeper relationship issue, he secured their permission to facilitate conversations. Over a few months, he helped them speak frankly and work with one another rather than through the CEO. The achievement was not fewer escalations alone, but a leadership team functioning differently.

It Is Not a Choice Between People and Business

Caring for people and advancing business performance are not competing agendas. People do their best work with clarity, trust, fairness, purpose, and room for judgement. Organizations perform better when people understand the larger picture and take ownership.

Our work reinforces a fundamental insight: aspirations become real only when translated into everyday behavior. Mindset cannot be announced, values cannot be declared into existence, and culture cannot be delegated to HR. Engagement programs cannot compensate for conditions that undermine engagement.

At their best, CHROs are the organization’s intelligence and early-warning system, connecting signals others miss, recognizing fault lines, and helping the enterprise anticipate what could go wrong.

The CHRO’s real job, then, is not to keep people happy. It is to help build an organization that is conscious of itself, willing to confront its contradictions, capable of mobilizing its collective energy, and equipped to become what it aspires to be.

That is the shift: from managing engagement to shaping enterprise thinking; from administering people systems to influencing how the organization thinks, behaves, and performs.

It is largely invisible work. It is also profoundly consequential.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)