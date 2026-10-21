LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World

The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World

The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-10-21 15:00 IST

The Design Village by Mridu Sahai Patnaik and Paul Hekkert: design education for a changing world.

You Might Be Interested In

Eindhoven (Amsterdam) [Netherlands] October 21: What should designers learn when the world they are designing for keeps changing? Beyond mastering tools and techniques, they need to understand systems, question assumptions, and take responsibility for the impact of their work.

Published by BIS Publishers, The Design Village explores what this means for design education itself. Drawing on a decade of experience establishing a pioneering design school in India, Mridu Sahai Patnaik and Paul Hekkert present the school as a living case of how education can be imagined and organised differently.

Their approach reaches beyond adding courses on sustainability or social impact. It asks how a school’s values can shape its teaching, relationships, and everyday learning environments. Central to this vision is the idea of becoming a “villager”: learning as part of a community, with a shared responsibility towards others, locally and globally.

The book is structured around three guiding principles: Impact First, Pedagogy Centric, and Unreasonably Reciprocal. Together, these explore how to place impact at the heart of education, rethink how learning happens, and build reciprocal relationships between students, educators, and partners.

Through interviews, research-based essays, and practical examples, The Design Village examines how educators can:

  • nurture compassion and courage in learners;
  • develop critical self-direction alongside skills that continually evolve;
  • help students unlearn and challenge systemic assumptions;
  • break down silos and create diverse environments for learning.

Written for design school leaders, academics, teachers, and students, the book combines reflection with experience from building and running a school. It invites anyone who cares about design education to reconsider what designers need to learn—and how education can help them contribute to the world around them.

Get your copies at https://www.bispublishers.com/the-design-village.html

About the Authors

Paul Hekkert is a design researcher, lecturer, and strategist with more than 30 years of experience at Delft University of Technology’s Faculty of Industrial Design Engineering. He served as Professor of Form Theory and head of the Industrial Design department. His books include Vision in Design: A Guidebook for Innovators and Designing for Society. A founding member of The Design Village, he helped shape the school using the Vision in Design methodology.

Mridu Sahai Patnaik works at the intersection of design, architecture, and society. She is co-founder of The Design Village, which she has led since its inception, and a Partner at multidisciplinary architecture practice Studio Archohm. Her work spans education, practice, and cultural curation, including the India Pavilion at the London Design Biennale and bringing the What Design Can Do Festival to Delhi.

Book Details

The Design Village is published by BIS Publishers.

Authors: Paul Hekkert, Mridu Sahai Patnaik
 Format: Paperback
 Pages: 180
 Dimensions: 240 × 165 mm
 ISBN: 9789063698348
 Publication: Fall 2026

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

CJP Activists Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Withdraw Plea Against Judicial Custody in Delhi HC

From Desk Snacks to Travel Munchies: Why Pistachios Fit Modern Lifestyles

CBI Takes Over Probe Into Parvinder Singh Jhota Murder Case, Files FIR

Millworks Technologies Establishes a Centre of Excellence for 3D Printing with Markforged

What Is CMRL Payoff Case? Why Pinarayi Vijayan, His Family Approached Supreme Court

LATEST NEWS

Watch Video: ‘I Don’t Mind Saying Sorry 1,000 Times’: Why Sonu Nigam Is Apologizing To Kannadigas Again Before His Bengaluru Concert — Here’s What Happened

Why Ranveer Singh Stayed Away From Dhurandhar Promotions: Marketing Head Varun Gupta Reveals Strategy

The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World

Ishan Kishan Eyes History! 3 T20 Records The India Star Could Break Against New Zealand

One Plea Withdrawn, Another Pending: Delhi High Court To Hear AISA’s Neha Bora On Rs 10,000 Peace Bond Tomorrow

Watch Video: Delivery Agent Turns Hero, Rushes To Help Woman Extinguish Kitchen Fire During Parcel Delivery

Viral Video: Kid Nearly Swept Away By Powerful Waves As Parents Film Reel, Bystander’s Brave Rescue Saves The Day

Delhi Half Marathon’s Run for Zero Hunger Campaign Crosses 2.7 Crore Meals in Five Years

From Weekend Drinking to Daily Dependence: How Alcohol Use Can Gradually Escalate

IND vs NZ: Varun Chakravarthy To Return To The Fold? Check Team India’s Predicted XI For 1st T20I vs New Zealand

The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World
The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World
The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World
The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World
The Design Village: Rethinking Design Education for a Changing World

QUICK LINKS