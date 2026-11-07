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Home > BL News > The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries

The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries

The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-11-07 15:19 IST

New Delhi [India], November 7: Diwali is synonymous with traditional Indian sweets, but this festive season, classic mithai is getting a delicious makeover. Chef Hina Gujral brings a contemporary twist to festive desserts with U.S. cranberries, combining their vibrant red colour and sweet-tart flavour with the richness of traditional Indian ingredients.

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From cranberry coconut ladoos to cranberry kaju katli, these easy festive dessert recipes offer a refreshing way to reinvent traditional Indian sweets. Cranberries add a burst of flavour to familiar mithai, making them perfect for Diwali celebrations, festive gifting and family gatherings.

Here are two cranberry-inspired mithai recipes to try this festive season.

1. Cranberry Coconut Ladoo

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup desiccated coconut
  • ½ cup condensed milk
  • ¼ cup dried U.S. cranberries, finely chopped
  • ½ tsp cardamom powder
  • 1 tbsp ghee
  • Extra desiccated coconut for coating

Method:

  1. Heat ghee in a pan and add the desiccated coconut. Roast on low heat for 2–3 minutes.
  2. Add condensed milk, chopped cranberries and cardamom powder. Mix well.
  3. Cook until the mixture comes together and leaves the sides of the pan.
  4. Allow it to cool slightly, then shape into small ladoos.
  5. Roll the ladoos in desiccated coconut and let them set before serving.

2. Cranberry Kaju Katli

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup cashews
  • ½ cup sugar
  • ¼ cup water
  • ¼ cup dried U.S. cranberries, finely chopped
  • ½ tsp cardamom powder
  • 1 tsp ghee

Method:

  1. Grind the cashews into a fine powder.
  2. Heat sugar and water in a pan until the syrup reaches a one-string consistency.
  3. Add the cashew powder and mix continuously on low heat.
  4. Add chopped cranberries, cardamom powder and ghee. Cook until the mixture forms a soft dough.
  5. Transfer to a greased surface, roll into a thin sheet and cut into diamond-shaped pieces once slightly cool.

These cranberry-infused Indian sweets bring together festive nostalgia and modern flavours, making them a delightful addition to any Diwali mithai platter.

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries
The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries
The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries
The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries
The Festive Mithai Makeover: Chef Hina Gujral Shares 2 Traditional Indian Sweets That Taste Better with U.S. Cranberries

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