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Home > BL News > The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts

The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts

The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Sat 2026-11-07 15:07 IST

New Delhi [India], November 7: Diwali celebrations bring together family and friends over festive meals, card parties and dinner gatherings. As hosts look for new ways to present familiar ingredients, avocado offers a versatile addition to the festive table. Its creamy texture and mild flavour make it suitable for a range of Indian-inspired and contemporary preparations.

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Here are five creative ways to include avocado in your Diwali celebrations.

1. Avocado Chaat Cups

Combine diced avocado with boiled potatoes, chopped onions, tomatoes, coriander and lemon juice. Add green chutney, tamarind chutney and a sprinkle of chaat masala. Serve in small cups for an easy-to-eat starter during card parties.

2. Avocado Paneer Tikkas

Prepare paneer tikka using a marinade of yoghurt and Indian spices. Serve the grilled paneer with a fresh avocado chutney made using avocado, coriander, green chillies and lemon juice. The creamy chutney complements the smoky flavour of the paneer.

3. Avocado Dahi Puri

Fill crispy puris with diced avocado, boiled potatoes and chickpeas. Top with yoghurt, chutneys, sev and chaat masala for a festive variation of the popular Indian street food.

4. Avocado and Corn Seekh Kebabs

Combine mashed avocado, boiled sweet corn, mashed potatoes, breadcrumbs and Indian spices. Shape into small kebabs and pan-fry until golden. Serve with mint chutney as a vegetarian starter for card parties.

5. Avocado and Cheese Stuffed Mushrooms

Fill button mushrooms with a mixture of mashed avocado, grated cheese, garlic and black pepper. Bake until the mushrooms are tender and the cheese is melted. Garnish with fresh coriander and serve warm as a bite-sized vegetarian appetiser for Diwali card parties and dinner gatherings.

With their creamy texture and versatility, avocados bring a fresh twist to festive favourites and contemporary appetisers alike. The World Avocado Organisation highlights the versatility of avocados in everyday cooking, making them a suitable addition to Diwali menus. From chaat cups to stuffed mushrooms, these five recipes offer creative ways to make the festive table more colourful and flavourful, whether hosting an intimate card party or a festive dinner.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts
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The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts

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The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts
The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts
The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts
The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts
The Modern Diwali Table: 5 Creative Ways to Serve Avocado at Your Card Parties & Dinner Feasts

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