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Home > BL News > The Next-Generation Industrial Leader: How Zahra Deesawala Is Balancing Boardroom Strategy with International Sporting Excellence

The Next-Generation Industrial Leader: How Zahra Deesawala Is Balancing Boardroom Strategy with International Sporting Excellence

The Next-Generation Industrial Leader: How Zahra Deesawala Is Balancing Boardroom Strategy with International Sporting Excellence

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Wed 2026-07-15 18:21 IST

New Delhi [India], July 15: India’s manufacturing industry is witnessing a subtle yet significant shift from one generation to another. With industrial families making plans for succession in their businesses, there have emerged new leaders who are taking up responsibilities that only years of experience could help someone take up before. In addition to this, the industrial entrepreneurs of India are also changing the age-old perception people had of them because these leaders are showing how adaptable they are at the same time excelling in their business practices.

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One such individual whose example is indeed inspiring is Zahra Mufaddal Deesawala who is the Director of Ameenji Rubber Limited based in Hyderabad. At such a young age of 23, she has taken charge of sales and marketing of the company and is responsible for growing one of the well-established rubber manufacturers of Telangana while also being an international skeet shooter from India.

In 2023, Zahra took up the position at the board of directors of Ameenji Rubber Limited, thus becoming one of the youngest women directors in the Indian manufacturing industry. Instead of just taking up her responsibilities, she has actively been involved in building up the company’s presence in the market by increasing client interaction and developing their growth strategies. Being a company that has years of experience in the engineering field and has established its reputation in the industry, her involvement is indicative of the overall changing landscape in Indian manufacturing firms.

The way she views leadership has certainly been molded by a very different environment from those of factories and corporate settings. Being an international skeet shooting athlete, Zahra has been pitted against some of the best athletes across the world over the years, and this has required immense amounts of discipline and determination. While in many sports, one can afford a lapse in concentration and rely on their momentum, the sport of skeet shooting is won and lost in seconds.

Zahra holds a gold medal in the team event in the 15th Asian Shooting Championship held in Changwon, South Korea and also bagged a silver medal in the International Junior Shotgun Shooting Championships held in Finland. Adding to this she also won a bronze medal in the mixed team event in the Junior World Championship held in Croatia and yet another silver medal in the Junior Asian Shooting Championships.

Although business leadership and competitive shooting seem to be quite different things, Zahra thinks that they are actually quite compatible. Both require one to prepare for actions, use strategic thinking and be able to do things under pressure. Not success comes from one particular action, but from hundreds of hours of hard work, preparation and constant improvement. The patience one needs to develop a shot corresponds with the patience one needs to develop with clients, and the experience gained from competitions around the world will help manage a company in a highly competitive environment.

Both careers need equally good time management skills. The training sessions for sports, tournaments, and travel arrangements take place along with board meetings and interaction with customers. Instead of giving less priority to one profession over the other, Zahra has established a career where both reinforce each other. The toughness and determination that come from sports make Zahra a better decision-maker as a business executive, and the strategy formed in the corporate world helps Zahra excel in competition.

Her experience illustrates the change in the definition of leadership among a new crop of business entrepreneurs. “Whether it is a matter of achieving a sports goal or a certain business goal, my mentality is almost exactly the same,” states Zahra. “Both areas require a great deal of discipline, consistency, and a willingness to improve. Sport taught me how to focus under pressure, and business has shown me the importance of building long-term relationships and sustainability.”

Zahra was born in 2003 and educated at Nasr School in Hyderabad. Zahra’s career exemplifies how the idea of leadership does not only pertain to positions or job titles but also relates to curiosity, dedication, and having the courage to excel in various contexts. Through her achievements in international sports alongside corporate responsibility, she is working on changing traditional perceptions about leadership in manufacturing and gender within manufacturing.

With India steadily establishing itself as a major manufacturer in the international scene, the tale of Zahra Deesawala is just one of the many that point to the way ahead for industrial leadership. This shows that the leaders of the future would no longer be people who know their way around the markets and operations, but those who have resilience, flexibility, and an international outlook while making their decisions. For Zahra, whether the goals are on the firing range or on the corporate world stage, they stay the same – accuracy and dedication to excellence.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

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