The Portfolio Magazine’s Most Influential Business Leaders in India 2026: List of Honourees

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 30: Business coverage tends to celebrate the announcement: the funding round, the product launch, the expansion into a new city. What it rarely captures is the decision that made the announcement possible in the first place, the one made months earlier, without press coverage, when the outcome was still uncertain. That decision-making, sustained under real pressure, separates leaders who move an industry forward from those who simply keep pace with it.

Portfolio Magazine has released its 2026 list of the most influential business leaders in India, spotlighting executives across consumer goods, fertility care, infrastructure, insurance, and manufacturing who have shaped outcomes their organisations are still operating on today. The honourees come from different industries and different career paths, but share one thing in common: each is recognised for a specific moment of judgment that changed the direction of their business, not simply for the title they hold.

True Change Makers Among The Most Influential Business Leaders in India 2026

Chetan Gautam – CEO at Fine Lines

Chetan Gautam is this edition’s cover story. Under his leadership, Fine Lines has pushed into categories that most legacy consumer brands approach cautiously, if at all, betting on where demand was headed rather than reacting once competitors got there first. Read his exclusive conversation with Portfolio Magazine.

Arvinder Singh – CEO at Imprimis IVF and Fertility Centre Pvt. Ltd.

M Ananda Vardhan – Vice President, Sales & Marketing at Radhey Constructions India Pvt. Ltd.

Shamim Rayani – Corporate Head, HSE at H.L. Agro Products Pvt. Ltd.

Vijay Verghis – Chief Marketing Officer at NuSummit

The leaders featured in this edition represent influence measured in outcomes rather than optics: a category bet that paid off, a compliance standard held firm under commercial pressure, a research pipeline that reshaped a company’s product roadmap years before the market caught on. Together, they reflect a shift in how Indian businesses are actually being led, with long-term judgment increasingly outweighing short-term visibility.

About the Portfolio Magazine

Portfolio magazine is a globally recognised platform that connects people through authentic success stories, innovative leadership, and impactful management. The platform crafts high-quality content that helps individuals acquire knowledge and business insights to drive future growth.

Over the years, the platform has built a massive audience, with a readership of 553k, alongside a bold vision to bring inclusive, stable leadership practices to organisations across industries. It has a strong, growing executive community with over 21k followers on LinkedIn and consistently deep impressions on its published content.

The magazine has featured various reputable companies in its editions, including CoinDCX, Indian Energy Exchange, Tata 1mg, Mankind Pharma Ltd., OCBC Bank, HK – Technology Division, inFeedo Tech Pvt Ltd, Saudi Arabian Industrial & Trading Co. Ltd. (SAIT), and Finanjo. The Portfolio magazine has expanded its digital ecosystem by connecting thoughtful leaders through its newsletter, further strengthening its role as a multinational leadership intelligence system.

What Does This Selection Recognise?

Influence here is not a synonym for visibility. The Portfolio magazine looked for leaders whose decisions changed their organisation’s trajectory, through a product bet, a governance stand, or a pivot years in the making.

The honourees in Most Influential Business Leaders in India 2026 are recognised for that decision-making, the kind that rarely makes headlines but shapes a company’s performance for years.

This edition joins other leadership recognition work from Portfolio magazine: Visionary Women Leaders of Asia 2026, profiling women driving boundary-crossing growth; Global Women Leaders 2026, spotlighting global change-makers; and Most Innovative HR Leaders in India 2026, on how HR professionals reshape organisations through culture, technology, and people-first strategy.

How Does Portfolio Magazine Identify These Leaders – Selection Process

The Portfolio magazine is dedicated to a strong and transparent process for selecting each profile shortlisted for Most Influential Business Leaders in India 2026. The editorial team conducts in-depth research, thorough industry analysis, and professional interviews across sectors such as consumer goods, healthcare, infrastructure, finance, and manufacturing.

Built on a merit-first editorial philosophy, every feature in Portfolio is earned through a structured shortlisting process evaluated on leadership impact, strategic vision, governance, and contributions to advancing the corporate ecosystem.

The Portfolio magazine actively encourages nominations from diverse sources, including self-nominations and recommendations from colleagues, business networks, and organisations via its Nomination page. The final selection of Most Influential Business Leaders in India 2026 highlights leaders who reflect outstanding judgment, advocate for positive change, and build future-ready organisations.

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(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)