LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng 8th Pay Commission Iran War Ind vs Eng
LIVE TV
Home > BL News > “This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: Mon 2026-10-12 15:29 IST

“Our Goal Is to Build an India That Honours Its Glorious Heritage and Ensures a Secure Future”: Dr. Chinmay Pandya

You Might Be Interested In

New Delhi [India], October 10: A grand three-day celebration marking the birth centenary of revered Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, who transformed women’s empowerment into a powerful force for social change, will be held in the national capital from October 31 to November 2 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium. Thousands of Gayatri Parivar devotees and spiritual practitioners from India and abroad are expected to participate in this historic event.

As part of the preparations for the centenary celebrations, a special gathering of volunteers and representatives from the National Capital Region (NCR) was organised at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi. Participants reaffirmed their commitment to nation-building, spreading Mataji’s ideals to every section of society, and ensuring the success of the forthcoming celebrations. The event is being organised under the guidance of Shantikunj, Haridwar, the international headquarters of the All World Gayatri Parivar.

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

Addressing the gathering as the Chief Guest, Union Minister of State Shri Durgadas Uikey said that the present era represents Mahakal’s cycle of transformation, a significant phase in which new possibilities for positive social change are emerging. He observed that divine feminine energies are actively contributing to the rebuilding of the nation, while women’s strength, talent, capabilities and collective organisational power are playing an increasingly important role in India’s progress.

Presiding over the gathering, Dr. Chinmay Pandya, Vice-Chancellor of Dev Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya and leader of the Birth Centenary Celebrations, said that the convergence of three historic milestones—the birth centenary of Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, the centenary of the Akhand Deep (Eternal Flame), and the centenary of the spiritual practices of Yugrishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya—carries a profound message of positive transformation for society.

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

He emphasised that this unique confluence of three sacred centenaries inspires individuals to connect spiritual practice with service, values with everyday conduct, and spiritual consciousness with meaningful social transformation.

Dr. Pandya stated that this is a defining moment for the awakening of India’s cultural identity, spiritual heritage and immense national potential. It is a time for those whose hearts resonate with the call for national upliftment to rise and contribute meaningfully to society.

Reflecting on the lives, vision and extraordinary contributions of Yugrishi Pandit Shriram Sharma Acharya and Mata Bhagwati Devi Sharma, he described the present period as a crucial phase of transformation. He stressed that it is the collective responsibility of society to take their timeless teachings to every household, translate their ideals into everyday life, and inspire constructive social change.

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

“The All World Gayatri Parivar is committed to building an India where every individual takes pride in the nation’s glorious heritage and where future generations can look ahead with a sense of security, confidence and hope,” Dr. Pandya said.

He further emphasised that taking the message of nation-building to every citizen is an urgent need of the times. Achieving this vision requires strengthening moral values, a spirit of service, ethical conduct and awareness of civic and national responsibilities throughout society.

Earlier, Shri Vikas Kumar, IAS, Managing Director of the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), highlighted that awareness of civic duties, love for the nation and active participation in national development are the fundamental pillars of a strong and progressive India.

On the occasion, Dr. Chinmay Pandya felicitated the distinguished guests by presenting them with ceremonial shawls bearing the Gayatri Mahamantra and other tokens of respect.

The gathering witnessed the participation of more than 1,000 Gayatri Parivar volunteers from the National Capital Region, along with several prominent dignitaries, including Union Minister of State Shri Durgadas Uikey, senior advocate Shri Siddharth Luthra, Member of Parliament Shri Ajay Bhatt, and numerous distinguished citizens.

The event reflected a renewed collective commitment to the ideals of spiritual awakening, women’s empowerment, social harmony, moral transformation and nation-building, setting the stage for the grand birth centenary celebrations scheduled to take place in 

New Delhi from October 31 to November 2, 2026.

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

You may also like
--------------------------------------------
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
--------------------------------------------------

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey
Tags: press-release-pnn

RELATED News

Vaibhav Vyapaar Limited (LoanFront) IPO Opens on October 13, 2026

Victim Couldn’t Identify Him In Court, FIR Came 10 Days Late: Supreme Court Acquits Man In POCSO Case

Why Dhruv Rathee Says He Is Not With CJP: ‘Simply Making Videos…’, Here’s What He Said After 24-Hour Detention Over SIR Protest

Maiden Forgings H1 FY27 Revenue from Operations Grows ~16% YoY to ~₹127 Cr; Sales Volume Rises ~14.20% YoY

‘Youth Run Punjab’ Sees Massive Participation In Mohali, Bathinda, Jalandhar And Amritsar: Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal

LATEST NEWS

‘No Such Decision’: BCCI Responds To Reports Of India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI Moving From Delhi To Ahmedabad

Caught On Camera | ‘Challan Katega…’: Greater Noida Man Dumps Garbage on Road, CCTV Operator Calls Him Out On Loudspeaker

“I Dedicate This Medal To The Indian Army”, Says Asian Games 2026 Double Gold Medallist Neeru Dhanda

Caught On Camera: Metro Construction Worker Tries To Kiss, Gropes Minor Girl And Attempts To Rape Her Inside Temple In Maharashtra; Watch

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

WATCH VIDEO: Marco Jansen Takes Stunning Two-Attempt Catch To Dismiss Steve Smith In South Africa vs Australia 1st Test

Asian Champions Trophy Punjab 2026: “India-Pakistan Flavour Will Be Missed”, Says Indian Goalkeeper Suraj Karkera

Bigg Boss 20: Did Love Gill Hand Her Bra To Scout OP? Viral Video Has A Twist

Viral Video: Man Stripped, Tied Up And Paraded On Road Over Suspicion Of Misbehaving With Woman In Puri; 5 Arrested, Including 2 Minors

Watch Here: Woman Beats Young Boy In Broad Daylight In Baghpat; Onlookers Film Assault As She Assaults Him, What Triggered The Incident?

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey
“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey
“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey
“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey
“This Is an Era of Mahakal’s Transformative Cycle”: Union Minister Durgadas Uikey

QUICK LINKS