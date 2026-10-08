Three-Day Voter Awareness Programme Organised in Sitapur

Kalpana Inamdar and Shekhar Dixit participate in community initiative focused on voter awareness and electoral information

Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7: A three-day community awareness programme focused on voter information and electoral roll awareness was organised in Punnapur, Sitapur, from October 2 to October 4. The initiative was organised by Rashtriya Kisan Manch and Indian People’s Front with the objective of encouraging citizens to remain informed about their voter details and understand the procedures related to electoral roll verification.

The programme included interactions with local residents and discussions on the importance of keeping voter information updated. Participants were encouraged to check their details in the electoral roll and use the appropriate official channels for making corrections or submitting applications, wherever required.

Community Interaction Held in Lucknow

Following the conclusion of the three-day programme, a press interaction was organised at the Rashtriya Kisan Manch office in Paper Mill Colony, Lucknow.

Kalpana Inamdar, Executive President of Lok Andolan Nyas and associated with the Anna Hazare movement, and Shekhar Dixit, President of Rashtriya Kisan Manch and Indian People’s Front, spoke about the awareness initiative and its future outreach plans.

Kalpana Inamdar said that awareness among citizens is important for ensuring that people understand the process of checking and updating their voter information. She said that people should be familiar with the available procedures and seek assistance through the appropriate channels whenever they have questions regarding their electoral details.

She added that similar awareness and public interaction programmes would be taken up in other areas to help more citizens understand the importance of maintaining accurate voter information.

Focus on Voter Information

During the three-day programme, discussions were held with local residents on various aspects of voter awareness. The participants highlighted the importance of checking electoral details and ensuring that information is correctly recorded.

The programme also encouraged citizens to make use of the prescribed procedures for corrections, updates or other voter-related requirements.

Kalpana Inamdar interacted with participants during the programme and encouraged people to remain informed about the processes associated with their voter records.

Awareness Activities to Continue

Shekhar Dixit said that the three-day programme was an opportunity to interact with people at the local level and understand their general queries regarding voter information.

He said that the organisations intend to continue conducting awareness activities in different districts and create greater understanding among communities about voter registration, verification and related procedures.

The focus, he said, would remain on public interaction and sharing information that can help citizens navigate voter-related processes more easily.

Memorandum Submitted to SDM

During the programme, representatives of Rashtriya Kisan Manch and Indian People’s Front submitted a memorandum to the SDM of Sidhauli, addressed to the Governor.

The memorandum highlighted the importance of ensuring that citizens have access to information and assistance regarding voter-related procedures. The representatives requested that public queries concerning electoral records be addressed through the appropriate administrative mechanisms.

Participation from Local Communities

According to the organisers, the programme received participation from residents and representatives of several local communities. The organisers also said that people from 103 gram sabhas supported the initiative and that a significant number of women participated in the programme.

Participants discussed the importance of staying informed about voter-related procedures and ensuring that their electoral information remains accurate and updated.

Taking Voter Awareness to More Communities

The organisers said that the initiative would continue through further community interactions and awareness programmes in different parts of Uttar Pradesh.

The objective is to encourage citizens to stay informed about their voter details, understand the relevant procedures and use the appropriate official channels whenever they need to update or correct their information.

The organisers said that details of upcoming awareness programmes will be shared in due course.

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