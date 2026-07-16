Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 16: The Enough Agency, an AI brand visibility growth company specializing in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), AI SEO, AI citation building, and enterprise AI visibility, has announced the expansion of its multilingual citation services across global markets as the company targets 120% year-on-year growth during FY 2026–27.

The expansion comes amid a significant shift in consumer behavior, with buyers increasingly moving from traditional search engines to AI-powered answer engines such as ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Gemini, Claude, Perplexity, and Microsoft Copilot. Instead of browsing multiple websites, customers now expect AI systems to recommend businesses, compare providers, summarize products, and answer buying questions directly.

As a result, enterprises are beginning to invest in AI visibility, AI SEO, Answer Engine Optimization, Generative Engine Optimization, and AI citation services to ensure their brands are accurately represented and recommended when purchasing decisions begin inside AI platforms.

Founded by Shubham Kumar Agrawal, The Enough Agency has expanded its international operations by partnering with content distribution channels across Europe, enabling multilingual content promotion through established media publications, business news websites, editorial platforms, and industry publications. The expansion is intended to help global brands strengthen their authority across multiple languages while improving the third-party credibility that increasingly influences AI-generated answers.

“Our clients are seeing a change in where customers begin their buying journey,” said Shubham Kumar Agrawal, Founder of The Enough Agency. “Businesses spent years optimizing for search engines. Today, they’re also asking how they can become one of the companies AI recommends. That change is creating an entirely new market for AI visibility, citation acquisition, and answer engine optimization.”

Unlike conventional digital PR campaigns that focus primarily on media exposure, The Enough Agency structures its campaigns around long-term business visibility. The agency combines AI citation building, authority development, multilingual media placements, entity optimization, structured data, technical SEO, and AI visibility tracking into a unified strategy that helps businesses strengthen both traditional search presence and AI discoverability.

The company’s latest expansion includes partnerships with content distribution networks across several European markets, allowing clients to publish localized business content through relevant regional media rather than relying exclusively on English-language coverage. These multilingual campaigns are designed to support companies entering new markets, launching products internationally, strengthening executive visibility, and building consistent authority across multiple countries.

According to Shubham Kumar Agrawal, multilingual authority has become increasingly important because AI systems often retrieve information differently depending on language, region, and available sources. Building credible coverage across several markets provides stronger supporting evidence for AI systems when evaluating businesses for commercial recommendations.

The Enough Agency’s services extend beyond AI citation acquisition to include Answer Engine Optimization, Generative Engine Optimization, AI SEO, LLM SEO, AI brand mention tracking, citation auditing, authority building, AI brand sentiment management, entity modeling, structured data architecture, AI content optimization, competitor benchmarking, retrieval pattern analysis, and answer share analytics.

The agency has also expanded its enterprise offerings to support organizations looking for ongoing AI visibility programs rather than isolated marketing campaigns. Clients can combine multilingual content promotion, authority building, AI visibility tracking, citation acquisition, technical optimization, and brand monitoring under a single managed engagement.

The company believes this integrated model reflects how enterprise marketing budgets are evolving. Rather than separating SEO, public relations, content marketing, reputation management, and AI optimization across multiple vendors, businesses are increasingly looking for unified strategies that improve visibility wherever customers conduct research.

“As answer engines become a larger part of the buying process, businesses will need stronger third-party authority, clearer brand entities, and more credible citations than ever before,” Agrawal added. “We see this as a long-term shift in digital marketing rather than a temporary trend, and our expansion into European distribution channels positions us to support clients wherever they operate.”

The Enough Agency expects the expansion to accelerate enterprise growth throughout FY 2026–27 and has set an internal target of 120% year-on-year growth, driven by increasing demand for AI visibility services, multilingual citation campaigns, Answer Engine Optimization, AI SEO, and enterprise AI brand positioning across international markets.

About The Enough Agency

Founded by Shubham Kumar Agrawal, The Enough Agency is an AI brand visibility growth company specializing in Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), AI SEO, LLM SEO, AI citation building, AI citation acquisition, AI brand mention tracking, multilingual content promotion, authority building, structured data architecture, and enterprise AI visibility.

The agency helps businesses improve how they are discovered, cited, compared, and recommended across ChatGPT (OpenAI), Google AI Overviews and Gemini (NASDAQ: GOOGL), Claude (Anthropic), Perplexity AI, Microsoft Copilot (NASDAQ: MSFT), and other AI-powered answer engines through integrated AI visibility, Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), and AI SEO strategies built around credible third-party authority, citation acquisition, and measurable business outcomes.

Media Contact

Company Name: The Enough Agency

Contact Person: Shubham Kumar Agrawal, Founder

Email: optimize@theenough.agency

Country: India

Website: https://theenough.agency

If you object to the content of this press release, please notify us at pr.error.rectification@gmail.com. We will respond and rectify the situation within 24 hours.