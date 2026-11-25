Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 25: Trust, strategic decision-making and operational excellence remain central to the way businesses establish their position in competitive markets. Behind these outcomes are professionals and organisations whose decisions shape industries, influence business practices and contribute to economic growth.

Three recently published editions by TradeFlock examine these contributions across different sectors: 10 Best Chief Legal Officers in India 2026, Best CXOs in Asia 2026 and Make in India – Best Manufacturers 2026. Together, the publications bring attention to legal professionals shaping corporate governance, executives steering business transformation and manufacturers contributing to India’s industrial ecosystem.

Taken together, the editions offer a useful lens on how businesses earn their standing. One edition covers trust in the advice a company receives. Another covers trust in the people who lead it. The third covers trust in what it makes.

10 Best Chief Legal Officers in India 2026

Corporate legal leadership has expanded well beyond regulatory compliance and dispute management. Chief Legal Officers increasingly participate in business strategy, governance, risk assessment and organisational decision-making. Their ability to interpret complex regulations while supporting commercial objectives makes them important contributors to long-term business stability.

Seshanuradha Chava, General Counsel and Company Secretary at Tanla Platforms, learned early that law alone doesn’t settle hard calls. Immersing herself in customer requirements and product lifecycles, she built a commercially grounded approach. She has taken platforms into markets with no regulatory playbook, turning regulators’ firm “no” into consent, and argues that legal belongs in product design from day one. Apart from all this, she was also recognised among TradeFlock’s India’s 10 Best Chief Legal Officers in 2026. In her story, she shared some great insights.

Sheel Ratna Sinha, India General Counsel, JLL

Ashutosh Shekhar Paarcha, Vice President – Legal (Head of Dispute Resolution), Zepto

Chiara Clovis Da Costa, Head of Legal, Sun TV Network Ltd.

Nihal Chaubey, AVP – Legal and Compliance (Group Companies), Additional Director in MetaX Lifesciences Ltd., Shah Business Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

Anupam Sharan is Vice President – Legal at Lendingkart Finance Limited. An engineer-turned-lawyer, he has worked across multinational corporations, start-ups and regulatory advisory, with experience spanning Europe, the US, APAC, LATAM, the Middle East and South Africa. Known for treating legal counsel as a strategic business partner, he champions accountability, responsible AI in lending, and mentoring emerging in-house lawyers. In his story, he shared some great insights.

Pawan Jaiswal is AVP – Legal at Protiviti Member Firm for India. A former advocate at the Allahabad High Court, he moved into corporate legal leadership with a preventive, business-focused approach. Known for pragmatic negotiation and early legal guidance for entrepreneurs, he advocates risk-based AI governance that protects client trust while enabling responsible innovation and sustainable growth. In his story, he shared some great insights.

Lenin M Chandra, VP – Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel, KaarTech

Saravanan Anandhan, Head of Legal, Armsoftech Private Ltd.

Best CXOs in Asia 2026

Business leadership across Asia is being shaped by changing markets, technological advancements and evolving customer expectations. CXOs play a central role in navigating these shifts, translating organisational priorities into business strategies while managing innovation, operational performance and sustainable growth.

Cover Feature:

Abdullah Miuvan Shareef, CEO, CFO and Director of the Board of eeezap, is building a digital ecosystem for the Maldives from the ground up. Drawing on a background in banking and government, he leads a super-app that gives island businesses a storefront, a delivery network and a way to manage their operations, while giving drivers and part-time workers a new source of income. His profile covers how setbacks became his sharpest teacher, why he lets his team test the ideas he doubts, and how he argues that the Maldives is far bigger than its resident population suggests.

Also featured among the Best CXOs in Asia 2026:

Olena Khlon, General Director, SFinance Consumer Credit Finance Company Ltd.

Ravindranath Garaga, Group COO, Renova Group of Hospitals

Ande Aditya, Founder & CEO | Fractional CEO & Board Advisor, Aditya Group Thailand

Ajay Kapoor is Chief (Legal, Regulatory and Advocacy) at Tata Power Company Limited. With experience across finance, law, risk management, litigation and policy advocacy, he connects regulatory realities with business priorities in India’s evolving power sector. A proponent of grid modernisation and distributed energy integration, he leads with a stewardship mindset and mentors the next generation of leaders. In his story, he shared some great insights.

Make in India – Best Manufacturers 2026

India’s manufacturing sector is evolving through investments in technology, production capabilities, quality systems and supply-chain resilience. Manufacturers are increasingly expected to balance operational efficiency with innovation, scalability and global competitiveness, making their contributions significant to the country’s industrial ambitions.

Arvind Varchaswi N, Managing Director, Sri Sri Tattva

Composite Aqua Systems and Equipments Pvt. Ltd. (CASE) is an Indian engineering and manufacturing company founded in 1993 by Roger Kumar. Starting with cooling towers and water treatment, CASE has expanded into air pollution control and coal gasification. Bootstrapped and engineering-led, CASE is expanding manufacturing capacity, preparing for an IPO and supporting research and education.

Pankaj Bawa, COO, Motherson Techno Tools Limited

Srikanth Laxminarayan, Director, BFG International Pvt Ltd.

Publication Background and Editorial Approach

Established in 2015, TradeFlock is a biweekly business magazine covering entrepreneurs, business leaders, CXOs and organisations across industries. Its editorial coverage includes leadership interviews, business perspectives and special editions examining developments in the corporate and industrial landscape.

The publication features professionals and organisations from sectors including technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing and real estate, with coverage extending across India, Asia and the USA. Its previous editions have explored themes such as Company of the Year, Best Companies to Work For and 10 Best CXOs in India 2025.

Readers and professionals questioning whether TradeFlock is legit, genuine or fake can gain a better understanding by examining its publication history, editorial approach and commercial model.

The magazine’s editorial approach involves evaluating leadership achievements, professional experience, industry contributions and organisational impact when considering profiles for publication. Alongside its editorial activities, TradeFlock offers commercial services common across the business media industry, including advertising, sponsored content, brand sponsorship, and optional branding activities. These commercial services operate separately from editorial selection. Purchasing an advertising or branding package does not automatically guarantee editorial recognition or inclusion in a particular edition.

Individuals researching TradeFlock reviews, customer feedback or complaints can make a more informed assessment by examining its published editions, leadership interviews, subscription options, commercial terms and promised service deliverables. Similar to any business media platform, prospective participants and advertisers should understand the scope of services, publication commitments and associated costs before entering into a commercial engagement.

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