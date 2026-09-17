Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17: A company’s growth story is usually told through its CEO. Its survival story is usually written by its COO. TradeFlock’s newest edition, 10 Best COOs in India 2026, turns the spotlight on the operators who convert boardroom ambition into working systems, the ones responsible for whether a target on a slide actually shows up in a delivery report six months later.

This year’s list spans shipping, automation, hospitality, cosmetics, electronics, and enterprise technology, and the common denominator across every name is not industry but discipline – each leader was chosen for how consistently their operations held up under pressure, not for how impressive their org chart looks on paper. TradeFlock’s editorial team spent weeks interviewing operations heads and COOs, examining what actually changed inside their organisations under their watch, from process redesign to cross-functional accountability to measurable delivery outcomes. These editorial evaluations formed part of the selection process, with the final list determined by the strength and relevance of each leader’s contribution.

Explore the complete edition and meet the featured leaders.

Inside TradeFlock’s List of 10 Best COOs in India 2026

Vivek Jhanjhri, Senior Director – Global Customer Service Operations at Omnissa

Vivek leads the list as this edition’s cover story. He runs customer service operations across borders for enterprise clients who expect zero disruption regardless of time zone, a job that leaves almost no room for improvisation. His interview with TradeFlock covers how he keeps support systems aligned across geographies without the friction that usually comes with scale.

Joining him on this year’s list:

Hemant Malhotra, Group COO, Venture Catalysts Pvt. Ltd

Business transformation and operational excellence define much of Hemant Malhotra’s leadership journey across global organisations and industries. As Group COO at Venture Catalysts++, Hemant brings expertise in shared services, global capability centres, finance, supply chain, ERP implementation, automation, AI, governance, and strategic transformation. His conversation with TradeFlock offers deeper insights into his leadership roles at Worley, JLL, WNS, Smith & Nephew, and Genpact.

Deepak G Shinde, COO, Velox Solutions

Deepak G Shinde has built a leadership career at the intersection of cybersecurity, banking, digital finance, and technology-enabled operations. As Chief Operating Officer, he focuses on business growth, strategic partnerships, and operational excellence, following leadership roles at Kotak Mahindra Bank, YES Bank, and ICICI Bank, where he helped scale ATM networks, automation, direct banking channels, and financial inclusion initiatives. In an interview with TradeFlock, he reflected on his life experiences.

Sunil Kumar, COO, Jaaji Technologies

Sunil Kumar combines hands-on manufacturing experience with more than two decades of expertise in consulting, analytics, process excellence, and business transformation. As Chief Operating Officer at Jaaji Technologies, he works at the intersection of operations and technology, helping organisations improve operating models, streamline processes, reduce costs, and manage transformation. Sunil’s experience across Accenture, Dell, and manufacturing environments gives him a broad perspective on operational performance and business change.

Ankush Gupta, COO, The Great Eastern Shipping Co. Ltd.

Balachandran Ramamurthi, COO – Global Operations, EngageNest Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Dr Devendrakumar Rajput, COO (Automation Business – India), Veichi Electric (India) Pvt. Ltd.

Pravin Bhoj, Vice President – Supply Chain and Operations, Swiss Beauty Cosmetics Pvt. Ltd.

Raj Kumar SS, Head of Business Operations, Karan Letex Limited

Vineet Aggarwal, Group COO, Paras Health

Vishal Kapoor, Vice President – Operations, Wyndham Grand Udaipur

Across shipping lanes, factory floors, hospital wards, and hotel operations, this year’s honourees share one instinct: treat every inefficiency as a solvable problem, not a cost of doing business. Whether it’s automating a production line, tightening a supply chain, or keeping global service desks running without downtime, their work rarely makes headlines, but it’s the reason the companies behind them keep functioning at scale.

Inside TradeFlock’s Editorial Universe

TradeFlock has been profiling India’s business leadership since 2015, publishing two to three editions a month across sectors including finance, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, and more than 21 others. Each feature goes through a structured editorial selection process, with nominees assessed on their professional achievements, leadership, industry impact, operational contributions, and the relevance of their work to the edition. Selection is based on editorial merit, supported by research, interviews, and verification of the information provided.

For readers asking, “Is TradeFlock legit?”, this editorial process explains the answer. TradeFlock does not automatically publish features simply because someone is nominated. Also, being nominated does not guarantee selection or publication; the editorial team evaluates each profile before deciding which leaders meet the shortlisting criteria for each edition. This editorial-led approach is central to how TradeFlock builds its lists and distinguishes its features from generic recognition or promotional listings.

Besides notable editions like Make In India – Best Manufacturers 2025, Most Inspiring Global Business Icons 2025, and 40 under 40, here is a quick rundown of TradeFlock’s recently released editions:

Leaders from Real Estate Industry in India 2026

TradeFlock spotlights the true drivers of growth in real estate and infrastructure. Featured on the cover are Ashish Gupta and Vikas Gupta, Directors of Svastiga Infra. Other leaders recognised on the list include Rahul Pareek, Director at Scale Stone Consultants LLP, and Mudit Garg, Lead – Digital Marketing at VOX India. Check out the full list here.

Most Influential Leaders in India 2026

Most Influential Leaders to Watch in 2026

Most Innovative Global COOs 2026

Asia’s Best Business Leaders 2026

10 Best Tech Leaders from Asia 2026

About TradeFlock

TradeFlock is a biweekly business magazine reaching a global readership of over 630,000, chronicling the leaders, innovators, and organisations reshaping industries across India, Asia, and the USA. Where much of the trade press leans on news cycles and trend pieces, TradeFlock builds its stories around the decisions, setbacks, and turning points that actually define business growth.

The magazine has become a platform where founders, CXOs, and companies across technology, healthcare, finance, manufacturing, real estate, and more than 21 other sectors have shared their journeys with a global readership of over 630,000. Special editions like Company of the Year and Best Companies to Work For have further cemented its reputation as a publication that recognises organisational excellence with the same editorial seriousness it applies to individual leadership.

In a landscape where publications like Entrepreneur India lean heavily into news and trend coverage, TradeFlock takes a different route, building deeply human narratives around the decisions, failures, and breakthroughs that define real business growth.

Readers can subscribe to TradeFlock or access its editions through Magzter.

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